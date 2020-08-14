Austin reopens some popular park amenities following COVID-19 closures

On the heels of reopening two popular greenbelts earlier this month, Austin is preparing to lift restrictions on some city park amenities.

On August 13, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced plans to reopen boat launches, boat docks, and other outdoor parks facilities this weekend. As of Saturday, August 15, the following will once again be open to the public, with health and safety protocols in place:

Boat launches

Boat docks

Tennis centers

Golf courses

Boating concessions

Clay shooting concessions

Food concessions

Facilities will operate at reduced capacity, and each will have COVID-19 safety procedures in place, such as cleaning protocols and temperature checks. "Park patrons are reminded to continue practicing social distancing, hand sanitation, and wearing masks," says a release.

Austin remains in Stage 4 of its COVID-19 risk assessment, which was announced in mid-June. Following a spike in cases in early July, the city took measures to close previously reopened park facilities, as well as the popular Barton Creek and Bull Creek greenbelts.

However, "It's been determined that these re-openings may proceed safely during Stage 4 COVID-19: Risk-Based Guidelines," a statement says. The decision was made in conjunction with Austin Public Health and city leadership.

Many of the city's popular amenities, such as playgrounds; pools, including Barton Springs and Deep Eddy; and recreation centers remain closed. Trails and green spaces are open. A comprehensive list can be found on the City of Austin website.

"The Department continues to evaluate its system-wide operations on a daily basis. As risk stages decrease, further consideration will be given to additional PARD openings," the statement continues. "It is also possible that if conditions deteriorate, the Department will again close amenities/facilities."