While 2020 might be the year of canceled plans and frayed nerves, take heart: Austin is full of parks and preserves that offer a much-needed escape, many of which have recently reopened popular amenities. Of course you'll need to bring along a relaxing beverage or two, because what would a day trip be without it?

That's where Cutwater Spirits comes in. The California-based distillery has an extensive new lineup of refreshing canned cocktails — all made with their award-winning spirits — that will complement just about any outing. So grab your cooler, throw in a few cans of Cutwater, and enjoy the safe outdoors at these favorite local parks.

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

There's no better place to see the indigenous plants and flowers of Texas than these sustainable spaces on the southwestern outskirts of the city. Ideal for picnics, the center includes 900 different types of native plants, along with a 16-acre arboretum, a pollinator habitat garden, a woodland, theme gardens, and home-design ideas. Capacity is currently limited, so reserve your spot online.



Bring along: Tequila Margarita (12.5% ABV)

Margaritas may as well be native to Texas too, so keep the Lone Star State theme going with a Cutwater bestseller. It's made with Cutwater's tequila and offers a floral aroma with a smooth finish. The tart lime, pure cane sugar, and subtle hint of orange rounds out this classic.

Covert Park at Mount Bonnell

Mount Bonnell is Austin's highest elevation, known for sweeping views of the city and surrounding Hill Country. The land is as storied as it is stunning and has been a popular tourist attraction since the mid 1800s, with the land for Covert Park first acquired in 1939. You can hike to the top in a little more than 100 steps, taking in local flora and fauna along the way. The park is ideal for picnics and it's a popular spot to catch fireworks or snap photos.



Bring along: Vodka Mule (7% ABV)

Originating at about the same time as Covert Park, the Moscow mule gave inspiration to this Cutwater fan favorite. It combines exceptionally smooth Cutwater vodka with spicy ginger beer, a splash of bitters, and a hint of lime for a memorable mule in a copper-colored can.



Barton Creek Greenbelt

Brimming with massive limestone cliffs, the Barton Creek Greenbelt suits outdoor adventurers. Visitors can rock climb, cliff dive, mountain bike, camp, kayak, or go tubing. Spelunking is even an option, with the two-mile-long Airmen's Cave on the greenbelt. More relaxed activities include bird watching and swimming — or just hanging out by the water. Beginning at Zilker Park and spanning southward, the greenbelt covers more than seven miles of land and has multiple entrances.

Bring along: Tequila Soda (7% ABV)

With 130 calories, no carbs, and no sugar, this cocktail is ideal for active, health-conscious drinkers. Inspired by the bar drink Texas Ranch Water, Cutwater's tequila soda is a refreshing cocktail made with real Cutwater tequila, crisp soda water, and a hint of lime.