It's makeover time for Omni Austin Hotel Downtown, to the tune of $22 million. The hotel has used the energy of its Sixth Street surroundings to refresh public areas, accommodations, and event spaces, plus all-new dining venues.

Let's start with the lobby, which is now "an environment where guests can meet, mingle, and connect" — a welcome move away from the isolating COVID times.

The guest rooms now incorporate contemporary, midcentury design elements, with elements such as walnut, sleek black quartz, and other layered textures. The top five floors of the hotel feature a unique Texas Traditional feel and offer private balconies in the suites to further elevate each guest’s stay.

In-person meetings are coming back, so the hotel's meeting rooms have been revitalized to not only provide ample space but also boast a clean, sleek, and modern look that is authentically Austin. The hotel features 20,000 square feet of meeting spaces across 19 venues, plus a dedicated podcast room that gives a nod to the burgeoning tech scene.

And now to the most exciting part: the food. New to the hotel is Capital A, a restaurant and lobby bar which features communal tables for networking and a very unique private dining room.

President’s House Coffee is a coffee shop that is also the former site of Republic of Texas President’s House, allowing guests to not only grab a delicious cup of coffee and a light bite but also tap into the rich history of Austin without having to venture outside of the hotel.

Want to see the new look for yourself? Book by September 8, 2022, to receive 20 percent off accommodations, free valet parking, and a $100 hotel credit.