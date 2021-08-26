Adored local dog kitchen and spa unleashes new shop in North Austin

Hey, Austin, happy International Dog Day! Feel like you’ve got your own shaggy-dog story unfolding before your eyes? Want to beef up your dog’s dinner with locally sourced ingredients and human-grade quality? Maybe it’s time to fetch your best four-legged friend and see a man about a dog at the Domain Northside, home to Austin’s newest one-stop pet destination.

Barkin’ Creek, a family-owned Austin business with two other local locations, has retrieved a permanent new home — perhaps we should say “doghouse” — at 3200 Palm Way, just two doors down from its previous pop-up spot.

The new Barkin’ Creek shop aims to be top dog, offering a variety of products and services, from its signature line of food and treats for fur babies to boutique-style doggie day care, a cool retail space, and a bi-level grooming center that's being called the biggest and most modern pet spa in Austin.

Barkin’ Creek — an obvious play on Austin’s most notable Greenbelt nature area — got its start in 2015 after founders Jeff Springer and Flint Beamon had difficulty finding high-grade specialized foods for their adopted pups, Bea and Jax.

After much studying, research, and boning up, they created their own small-batch dog foods from quality meats, fruits, veggies, and fortifying nutrients — without the chemicals and fillers often found in commercial pet foods, which can make pooches sick and even cause death. Perhaps the most wag-worthy endorsement from the owners is posted on the company’s website: “Nothing leaves our kitchen that we wouldn’t eat ourselves.”

Since its inception, Barkin’ Creek has expanded to offer more hand-crafted dog meals, baked snacks, and “bark” snacks, as well as its spa and doggie day care services, and some pretty doggone cool apparel and other retail items.

To mark the opening of its new leader-of-the-pack Domain Northside location, Barkin’ Creek will host the “pawfect” celebration on Saturday, September 11 from 5-7 pm, featuring canned cocktails for human guests, freshly baked cookies for humans and pooches, giveaways, and a photo booth to capture what are sure to be some adorable moments.

Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen & Bath at the Domain Northside is open Monday through Saturday 9 am-7 pm and Sunday 9 am-5 pm.