Austin entrepreneur might join exclusive list of local billionaires after buzzy deal

An Austin tech entrepreneur soon might join the city’s exclusive billionaires’ club.

Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of dating-app provider Bumble, could move from millionaire to billionaire status if, according to reports, her Austin-based company goes public. The Bloomberg news service reported September 1 that Bumble is preparing an initial public offering, or IPO, of its stock. The IPO could value Bumble at $6 billion to $8 billion, according to Bloomberg.

In November, private equity giant Blackstone Group Inc. bought a majority stake in Bumble. At the time, Herd’s Bumble business partner, Andrey Andreev, sold all of his shares in the company to Blackstone. But the Wall Street Journal reported that Herd retained the “vast majority” of her Bumble holdings. In its announcement of the deal, Blackstone said Bumble (then known as MagicLab) was valued at $3 billion.

It’s not known how much of a stake in Bumble that Herd still owns; in 2017, Forbes reported she controlled 20 percent of the company’s stock. If that’s still the case and Bumble’s value shoots to $6 billion to $8 billion with the IPO, Herd might wind up sitting on a fortune — at least on paper — in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion. Keep in mind, though, that this is a rough estimate, given the lack of clarity surrounding Herd’s ownership stake.

In 2019, Forbes estimated Herd’s net worth at $290 million. Before Herd established the women-centric Bumble app in 2014, the Southern Methodist University alum co-founded the Tinder dating app.

If the Bumble IPO materializes and Herd’s net worth soars above $1 billion, she’d become Austin’s eighth billionaire — and its second female billionaire, according to Forbes.

Last year, Herd told Inc. that she wants Bumble to be prove that a company “can still drive massive profit and be a good business model while pushing the needle on safety and privacy for users.”

If Herd does soar to the billionaire stratosphere, she’ll be in good company here. Tech mogul Michael Dell leads Austin’s billionaire crew, followed by private equity king Robert Smith, vodka guru Tito Beveridge, hair care and tequila magnate John Paul DeJoria, tech titan Thai Lee, software baron Joe Liemandt, and private equity tycoon Brian Sheth. Lee is currently only woman in the bunch.