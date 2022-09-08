Home » City Life
farewell to the queen

Texas joins world in mourning as Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96

Texas joins world in mourning as Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96

Queen Elizabeth II
The beloved Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8. The Royal Family/Twitter
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012, royal guard
From 2012: Kathryn Rabinow and husband Richard are in London with their eldest grandson, Jacob Pesikoff, taking in the celebrations  surrounding Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.

Throughout the festivities, Kitty, as friends know her, has been photographing the sights and shares some of her favorites with CultureMap. She shot this photo Tuesday from the top of Wellington Arch.

 Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012
Kitty Rabinow couldn't resist getting into the spirit with her cap. And it kept her warm on that first day of wind, rain and cold temps. Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012, horses
Her  Wellington Arch post provided the photographer with a bird's eye view of Tuesday's procession.  Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012
The realistic masks were a popular accessory for the throngs partying in the streets. Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012
Rabinow e-mailed on Monday: "Wet and cool and wonderful. Those three words describe London during the excitement of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebration."  Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012
Every street in London was draped with bunting, as were a few of the jubilee revelers. Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012, strawberries
The weather cleared for Monday's festivities. Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012
Both the Queen of England and patriotism reigned in London with the week's festivities.  Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012
"The day of the Flotilla was windy and cold and rainy. That didn't stop celebrants from gathering to have block party picnics and going to the big parks to celebrate and watch the hours of Flotilla-ing proceeding down the Thames," Rabinow reported. Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012
Children as well as adults were out for this gleeful celebration of a lifetime. Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012
Everyone had a ball on the streets and in the parks. Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012, jets, fly-over
The fly-over was one of the highlights of the final ceremonies. Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012
Sights and sounds for all ages filled the London park landscapes. Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012
Among the numerous activities for children were the Punch & Judy show hosted by Mrs. Front-to-Back. Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012, sunglasses
For the Monday night concert, fans gathered early and dressed patriotically. Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012, crowns
The queen wasn't the only one who got to wear a crown. Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Queen's Jubilee, June 2012, fireworks, moon
The concert spectacular ended Monday night with fireworks. Photo by Kathryn Rabinow
Editor’s note: As the world marks this historic passing and end of an era, CultureMap looks back at a Texan’s photos (above) of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in London in 2012, featured in a piece by former CultureMap Houston society editor Shelby Hodge. 

The world has paused as Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in United Kingdom’s history, passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8 at Balmoral, the Scottish castle and holiday home of the Royal Family.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, read a statement from Buckingham Palace. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

She was surrounded by family; when doctors placed her under supervision, her children traveled to Balmoral, joined by grandson Prince William. Prince Harry is en route, according to news reports.

Per ABC News, Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will take place (tentatively) at Westminster Abbey 10 days after her death, following the tradition of observing a national period of mourning. Notably, she would be the first sovereign to have a funeral there since 1760.

Following the services, the queen is expected to be buried at St. George's Chapel in a private service on the grounds of Windsor Castle. She will be laid to rest next to her father, King George VI; her sister, Princess Margaret; and Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years.

Now, in keeping with tradition, Queen Elizabeth’s passing ushers in her son, formerly known as Prince Charles, as king; he will thus be known as King Charles III.

His Majesty The King, Charles released a the following statement after his mother’s passing:

The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.

Queen Elizabeth’s reign spanned 70 years, beginning at post-World War II recovery to a transition from empire to Commonwealth. She witnessed the end of the Cold War and watched as the UK entered, and ultimately withdrew from, the European Union.

But perhaps no event, however, connected her to the world — especially those not in the Commonwealth — more than her public presence and statements following the death of Princess Diana of Wales, who lost her life 25 years ago this month.

Texas last hosted the queen 31 years ago. Her trip included a private dinner at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, a trek to Johnson Space Center, and an endearing moment at Houston’s oldest Black Baptist church, where she joyfully tapped her toes to the gleeful gospel music. 

