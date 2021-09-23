Austin Pets Alive! starts community petition amid concerns it could lose downtown location

KVUE — Austin Pets Alive! is asking for support from the public.

The shelter said it is in jeopardy of losing its downtown location because it has not yet reached an agreement with the City of Austin. The no-kill shelter is asking for people to sign a petition in support of the shelter.

“By signing, you are asking the Austin City Council to recognize the historic and internationally significant role of Austin Pets Alive! and to ensure APA! can remain a safe haven in the city of Austin, where deserving pets are guaranteed protection and life,” the online petition reads.

So far, more than 14,000 people have signed the petition.

KVUE reached out to the City of Austin for a statement on the status of the shelter’s agreement with the City. The City of Austin responded Wednesday, September 22 with the following statement:

“The City values its partnership with APA! and has been negotiating to ensure that the City’s investment of taxpayer dollars are focused on supporting animals found in the City’s jurisdiction. The City is committed to maintaining no-kill status and will continue to do so, no matter the outcome of negotiations. Nationally, a city can claim that it is a no-kill community if it can maintain a 90 percent or better live exit rate. The Austin Animal Center is mandated by city council to achieve a 95 percent live exit rate and, just last month, reported a 97.5 percent live exit rate.”

APA! said it serves more than 10,000 pets annually at its downtown Austin location near Lady Bird Lake.

---

Continue reading this story and watch the video on KVUE.