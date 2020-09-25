Barton Springs and other popular swimming pools reopen with restrictions

Austin's most popular pools are reopening ... just in time for fall-like temperatures. Beginning Saturday, September 26, some of the city's most in-demand watering holes are once again open with major modifications.

First, the good news. The reservation system temporarily rolled out earlier this summer before the pandemic shut pools down again is gone. Instead, Barton Springs, Deep Eddy, Big Stacy Pool, Springwoods Pool, and Bartholomew Pool will open only on certain days and with very limited hours.

Austin Parks and Recreation said it made the decision to reopen the swimming spots in consultation with Austin Public Health and city leadership. Austin now sits at Phase 3 of the COVID-19 guidelines, a key milestone in the pandemic, and one of the indicators that the city could be reopening certain attractions.

As of Saturday, Barton Springs will be open daily, which is great news, but from 5 am to 8 am, which is just so early. There are no lifeguards, so exercising at Barton Springs will be swim at your own risk. For those looking to take a dip in the daylight, the Barton Creek Spillway, aka Barking Springs, reopened September 12. Just remember to social distance so we don't end up on the news again as poster children for ignoring the pandemic.

Across Lady Bird Lake, Deep Eddy is also reopening Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9 am-7 pm. The pool is open for lap swim only.

Big Stacy Pool in Travis Heights is now open Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. On weekdays, Big Stacy is open for lap swim from 6 am-2 pm and then recreational swim from 2-8 pm (two lap lanes will still be available during recreational swim). On weekends, the pool is open from noon-6 pm for recreational swim and with two lap lanes available.

Over on the east side, near Mueller, Bartholomew Pool is open Sunday, Monday, Thursday, and Friday. On weekdays, the pool opens from 12:15 pm to 2 pm for laps and then 2-8 pm for recreational swim. Weekend hours are 1-5 pm for recreational swim. One lap lane will be available during recreational swim times.

And finally to North Austin and Springwoods Pool, which is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday for recreation swim only. Weekday hours are 4-8 pm and weekend hours are 1-5 pm. One lap lane will be open during these times.