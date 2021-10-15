Austin music nonprofit HAAM drums up new leader for instrumental role

A crucial local nonprofit that provides affordable healthcare to Austin’s working musicians has a new bandleader to run the show.

After a national search to replace outgoing CEO Reenie Collins, the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, or HAAM, as it’s affectionately known, announced October 13 that it has selected its new leader: Austinite Paul E. Scott.

Though he’s originally from Mississippi, Scott has a long history working in the Austin nonprofit sector, having most recently served as the national vice president of engagement for Vivent Health (previously known as AIDS Services of Austin), and as the CEO and president of AIDS Services of Austin prior to that.

He’s also a lawyer and previously served as executive director of Equality Texas in Austin and Resource Center Dallas.

“We are excited to welcome Paul to HAAM,” says Heather Ladage, chair of the board for HAAM and also the longtime publisher of the Austin Business Journal. “We believe Paul’s record of success in nonprofit organizations with a focus on healthcare [makes] him ideally suited to help HAAM grow and thrive. Paul has deep experience with visionary leadership of large and complex organizations.”

HAAM was founded in 2005 and has since helped nearly 6,000 low-income working musicians access more than $98 million in healthcare services, from primary care and dental care to vision and mental-health services. It’s also known for its innovative annual live-music fundraiser, HAAM Day, which routinely raises hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of its mission.

The organization notes Scott is a leader who can help bring the nonprofit into the next chapter.

“I am honored to be selected as the next CEO of HAAM,” Scott says. “My life’s work has centered around community, and I couldn’t be happier to join an organization that has such a stellar reputation in Austin. I look forward to being a part of HAAM’s growth and continued success in our community.”

Scott, who will join the organization in November, is replacing widely admired outgoing CEO Collins, who has led the nonprofit for eight years and announced her plans for retirement earlier this year. She plans to finish out the year and help transition Scott into HAAM’s leadership role.

“I am proud and honored to have led this organization since 2013 and feel that Paul is a leader who will allow HAAM to continue to build off of our 16 years of innovation and success in order to better serve our musicians and Central Texas,” Collins said is a recent email to HAAM supporters.

“Paul will be transitioning into his new role later this fall and I will be there working with him every step of the way,” Collins continued. “Please know that while I may be officially retiring from leading this wonderful organization, my heart and dedication will always be with HAAM and the amazing musicians we serve.”

For more info about the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, its services and programs, visit the nonprofit’s website.