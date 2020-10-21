Members-only indoor golf club swings into Northwest Austin for first location

An Austin company is taking a swing at opening an indoor “golf performance club” next year in Northwest Austin.

Golfinity, a members-only performance club, is set to open its first location in early 2021 at 12332 N. FM 620, between U.S. Highway 183 North and Lake Creek Parkway.

A highlight of the two-level, 20,000-square-foot facility will be the Golfinity Performance Theater, featuring 22 high-tech suites for golf lessons, practice, and leisure play. Members will have access to an indoor putting “lab,” an outdoor putting green, and a chipping area. Food and beverages will be available.

Golfinity says it’s “focused on growing the game through quality instruction and game improvement techniques for all levels of golfers, including families and kids.”

Aaron Bergman and Marc Rankin co-founded Golfinity. Bergman, a PGA professional who has taught golf lessons in nine countries, is CEO of the company. Rankin, who brings experience with golf resorts, will focus on facility design, strategic partnerships, and nationwide expansion plans.

“Teaching and growing golf is my passion,” Bergman says in an October 19 release. “I have witnessed its power to enrich lives and connect people across class and cultures. Golfinity has a unique opportunity to remove entry barriers to the game and reach a much wider audience.”

The Golfinity club will offer two membership levels, both of which will include access to a customized learning plan, a system for booking reservations and lessons, a members-only lounge, seminars, workshops, and an array of discounts.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based golf management company Troon is Golfinity’s corporate partner on the performance facilities. Austinite and PGA Tour pro Dylan Frittelli, a native of South Africa who played golf for the University of Texas at Austin, is a Golfinity ambassador and partner.