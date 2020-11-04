Austin voters speed ahead with $7.1 billion public transportation plan

KVUE — Project Connect is one step closer to becoming a reality. The City of Austin has claimed victory over Proposition A, or Project Connect.

According to city leaders, Austinites voted in favor of Proposition A, which approves the City’s property tax rate and dedicates 8.75 cents of the operations and maintenance portion of the tax rate for Project Connect, Capital Metro’s $7.1 billion public transit plan.

By approving Proposition A, voters have ensured that the initial investment of Project Connect will be completed, according to the City.

"With the passage of Prop A, voters have given the green light to a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revolutionize our transportation infrastructure," said City Manager Spencer Cronk in a statement. "Project Connect will be better for our residents’ health, environment, safety, [and] prosperity.”

