Unwrap this list of sure-to-please holiday gifts for everyone on your list

You might be tempted to go overboard with holiday shopping this year, and we're here to tell you that's okay. Make this season merry and bright for everyone on your list with these awesome gift suggestions — Santa will appreciate the help.
Combining the craftsmanship and world-class leather from Argentina with the creativity and personality of Austin, Zilker Belts provides a one-of-a-kind addition to your wardrobe. Styled for any occasion, the belts are equally at home on the golf course, at a music festival, on a hike, or in the office.
This holiday season, treat your loved ones (or even yourself!) to Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone. It features all of the innovations that you love most, at an accessible price point that won’t have you breaking the bank. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 5G comes equipped with a beautiful, smooth scrolling 120Hz display that's perfect for gaming, plus an all-day battery and pro-grade camera to capture all your holiday highlights. Starting at $249.99 with eligible trade-in on Samsung.com, you can choose from six new vibrant colors, including Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White.
Talk about entertaining made easy! In each Cocktail Combo Pack, you will find two products conveniently packaged together to help you create unique and inspiring cocktails. Try something new or just stock up on the essential spirits of your favorite cocktails.
The Wheatley & Cointreau Dealer’s Choice Combo Pack for $29.99 includes 750 ml of Wheatley vodka and 375 ml of Cointreau Orange liqueur, and can be used to make several of your favorite cocktails, from the Aperol Fizz to a classic Kamikaze or the popular Cosmopolitan.
Give the gift of good sleep with these luxury linen sheets, available in six colors. Tuft & Needle pioneered the modern mattress shopping experience by selling mattresses online that deliver right to your door in a small box. In-store shoppers can browse mattresses, sheet sets, duvets and duvet covers, blankets, pillows, and even dog beds. Visit the Tuft & Needle Austin store at 1011 S. Congress Ave., Suite 130, or shop online at tuftandneedle.com.
Looking for the perfect gift for the bourbon lover in your life? Nine Banded Whiskey's Wheated Bourbon is crafted from a unique blend of wheat, corn, and malted barley and is brought to life with limestone-filtered water from the Texas Hill Country. It’s smooth. It’s real. And that's worth raising your glass.
Give the gift of home improvement this holiday season with a Brixos gift card. Gift cards can be used toward any project request, from handyman work to remodeling to even hanging Christmas lights. Brixos works closely with homeowners on the design of their space, then manages the work from start to finish. All you have to do is approve your project plans and enjoy the results. Big or small, Brixos can do it for you.
Hand selected from 44 Farms' top three highest-selling steak cuts, this gift will offer the kind of ease and choice all families crave most in the busy holiday season. The USDA Choice Family Steak Pack includes two New York strips, two flavorful sirloins and two boneless ribeyes that your family will enjoy during the holiday season and throughout the year.
The Tejas Guayabera is the Texas Standard take on the popular south-of-the-border shirt of champions: the guayabera. They took the lineage of the Standard Short Sleeve into the Tejas Guayabera, bringing along their hallmark features like a hidden button-down collar, untuckable length, and custom-cut feel, paired with the classic stylish side vents, detailed pocket embroidery, and double-breasted pocket. The Tejas Guayaberas are made with a lightweight, breathable cotton/linen blend and are the same fit as the Standard Sport Shirt — not too slim and never boxy. Available in multiple colors.
Lift your spirits with this season’s coolest line of sparkling canned cocktails, brought to you by two sisters out of Austin. At 12.5 % ABV, the cocktails are made in small batches with real spirits, real ingredients, and a splash of seltzer water. The drinks are low carb and easy to crack open anytime. They also make the perfect host gift and are a safe single-serve cocktail for your holiday festivities. So while you can forget the cocktail prep, you can also remember you are supporting small business. Available in Cucumber Vodka Sparkling Mojito, Ruby Red Sparkling Cocktail, and Bergamot Orange Sparkling Margarita at Twin Liquors, Spec's, and Total Wine & More.
You can't ever go wrong with a gift card. Hill Country Galleria gift cards are available for purchase from the self-service kiosk located in the Building G corridor, next door to Café Blue. Gift cards are exclusively valid at Hill Country Galleria retailers and restaurants. Gift cards may be purchased by credit or debit card from the self-service kiosk during regular center hours and in denominations of $10-$250 per card and up to $500 a day.
If you’re looking for the perfect drink to spice things up this holiday season, here it is. The West Texas-based Lone River Ranch Water has two new flavors perfect for the festive season: Spicy Ranch Water and Rio Red Grapefruit Ranch Water.
Lone River’s Spicy Ranch Water is the original Ranch Water recipe with a Texas kick. Made with 100 percent organic agave, natural lime juice, and a hint of jalapeño, this flavor is sure to keep you warm throughout the chilly holiday season. The Rio Red Grapefruit Ranch Water offers a different flavor profile, with a Texas-sized squeeze of Rio Red grapefruit juice, 100 percent organic agave, and natural lime juice, making it a simply refreshing winter beverage.
This hard seltzer beverage is the perfect drink for sipping on with family and friends during the holiday season, or to gift to the hunting fanatic, rodeo-loving, football-watching man in your life as the perfect sidekick for all the winter activities.
Give the gift of Texas Joy this year. Book with a special offer just for Texas residents and receive the best available rate, a $25 hotel credit per night, and complimentary self-parking for one vehicle. Make Fairmont Austin your festive home away from home this holiday season and celebrate in style.