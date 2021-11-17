When softball player Lauren Burke transferred to the University of Texas at Austin from her home state of Oregon, she knew immediately that the city's quirky vibe would match her own.

The utility player, who ranked second in the Big 12 last year for batting average, found herself thriving with Austin's unique mix of cosmopolitan and nature-centric activities.

Now wrapping up her senior year, Burke credits ATX as a big ingredient in her stunning collegiate career.

Get to know Burke more through the video above, which was produced as part of Visible's new campaign highlighting Austinites who do things a little differently.

Visible is a wireless service company powered by Verizon that gives you unlimited data, 5G included, for as low as $25 a month when you join a group. Even better: Save $5 every month with each friend you invite. There are no stores, no hidden charges, and no annual contracts — just pay month to month.

Along with the campaign, Visible is donating $25,000 to I Live Here, I Give Here, a local nonprofit that connects Central Texans to local nonprofits and educates them on ways to give back to the community.

They’re also teaming up with DivInc to support its social justice accelerator program, which supports startup companies addressing racial inequities in healthcare, education, housing, mobility, criminal justice, and voting.

Learn more about Visible and how it's bringing untraditional wireless to an untraditional city here.