Austin Police seek suspect after woman shot in road rage incident

Update, December 29: At 4:19 pm, Austin Police issued an alert confirming the death of 21-year-old Miranda Gloria Lopez, who passed away on December 29. APD said they do not have a vehicle description and cautioned that the investigation is still ongoing.

Austin Police are asking for help after a road rage incident left a local woman in critical condition.

On December 26, at 7:07 pm, emergency dispatchers received a call about a female shot during a road rage incident near Todd Lane and South Pleasant Valley Road, in Southeast Austin. According to APD, emergency responders were dispatched to the 5500 block of Lark Creek Drive where they found the woman being tended to by family and neighbors.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital where she is currently in critical condition. KVUE is reporting that the woman has been identified by her father as Miranda Lopez, and says she was taken off life support on December 28.

"The exact motive and circumstances of this incident are still being determined. Currently, detectives do not believe the victim knew the shooter(s)," says a press release. Austin Police are currently offering a $1,000 reward for any information.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim's sister, Alysia Lopez, to help increase the reward money. Its description offers more information about the road rage incident, though it's unverified.

"12/26 @ 7:15 PM-7:30 PM My sister and I were involved in a road rage shooting ... The suspects have not been arrested or found. This happened in Southeast Austin off of Todd Lane and St. Elmo. The car was a white 4 door with tinted windows. No license plate."

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers or Austin PD apps.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.