Budget News
Austin city manager presents $6.6B budget proposal to city leaders
Austin city manager T.C. Broadnax on Thursday shared his proposed $6.6 billion 2026-2027 budget to city leaders.
The budget proposal looks to address the city’s $26 million deficit, calling for a 3.5 percent increase in property tax revenue while investing in various utilities and other services.
“It’s a balance that we’ll look at every year as we’re looking at what the additional priorities are, or what new priorities come up versus being able to continue that needed revenue for not just the current fiscal year again, but future years,” Broadnax told Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and city council members Thursday, July 16.
With the proposed budget, Austinites would see several changes, including:
- $643 million in capital spending for Austin's Convention Center Expansion & Redevelopment project
- A $24.2 million increase in Austin Police Department spending
- $6 million to supportive housing services for those leaving homelessness
- A $5.8 million cut to information technology support and software
- $1.2 million in extra funding for refurbished pool operations, along with park and facility maintenance.
- A $500,000 raise in EMS overtime pay to ensure adequate staffing while cadets undergo training
- 25 added airport positions
According to the city, Austin homeowners will still see their annual property tax bill jump by roughly $173 annually.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com. CultureMap has added information about the increase in police spending, the largest single line item in the FY2027 general fund.