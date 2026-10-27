A+ for Austin
Austin takes top spot as the No. 1 best college town in America
Austin has once again topped an annual list comparing the best college towns in America for 2027, boosted by the city's wealth of local colleges and universities and the local economy.
Austin has outshined obvious contenders like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, for five years in a row in WalletHub's annual report, and it also tops the large cities list.
To determine the best college towns, WalletHub analyzed 415 cities based on their "wallet-friendliness," social environment, and academic and economic opportunities for college graduates. Cities are ranked overall, and are sorted into one of three population categories: large, midsize, and small cities.
The Texas capital city has the 15th best academic and economic opportunities for college students and graduates, and the 16th best social environment. WalletHub commends Austin for having one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation and the "34th-best annual job growth rate," while also offering students ample ways to "destress after class."
"On top of that, Austin ranks 22nd in the nation for the quality of higher education among more than 400 cities in our study," the report said. "It also has the 112th-cheapest in-state tuition (including room and board), at $34,651 per year."
In addition to the University of Texas at Austin, there are five other major universities in the metro area: Concordia University, Huston-Tillotson University, St. Edward's University, Southwestern University in Georgetown, and Texas State University in San Marcos. The Austin Community College district also serves students in high schools and standalone campuses throughout Central Texas, including in Lockhart, Kyle, Elgin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and Leander.
Despite the gleaming praise for its vast opportunities and social rankings, Austin's affordability leaves much to be desired. Austin ranked 188th in the "wallet friendliness" category, which examined local housing costs, student loan debt per person, the adjusted cost of living for young people, and other financial factors.
The top 10 best college towns in America for 2027 are:
- No. 1 – Austin
- No. 2 – Ann Arbor, Michigan
- No. 3 – Charlottesville, Virginia
- No. 4 – Raleigh, North Carolina
- No. 5 – Atlanta
- No. 6 – Tampa, Florida
- No. 7 – San Diego
- No. 8 – Scottsdale, Arizona
- No. 9 – Orlando
- No. 10 – Charleston, South Carolina
Other top college towns in Texas
Seven other cities in the Lone Star State appeared on the overall list of America's best college towns: College Station (No. 37), Plano (No. 54), San Antonio (No. 72), Houston (No. 73), Denton (No. 77), Lubbock (No. 83), and Fort Worth (No. 100).
In the rankings by city size, San Antonio ranked as the No. 2 best large college town in Texas and 23rd in the U.S., with Houston right behind as the third-best statewide and 24th nationwide.
Austin neighbor San Marcos ranked as the No. 2 best small college town in Texas, and 54th best among the small colleges nationally. In the overall list regardless of city size, San Marcos ranked 132nd nationally.