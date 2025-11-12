The Wheels on the Bike Bus
Kids in Austin are pedaling to school on the 'bike bus'
What’s usually a slow crawl of cars, long drop-off lines and honking during the school morning rush is getting a makeover near some Austin campuses, thanks to a growing national trend known as the “bike bus.”
At Cedar Creek Elementary, Fridays look and sound a little different. Instead of engines idling, the neighborhood comes alive with the whir of wheels and chatter from a pack of students, parents, and teachers pedaling together toward campus.
The “bus” operates like a traditional school route, except on two wheels. Kids join the group as it travels along a set path that ends at the school. The movement has taken hold across the country.
“It’s so much fun with parents, kids, music, riding,” said parent Tim Coek.
Federal Highway Administration statistics show that only about 11 percent of students regularly walk or bike to school, a steep drop from 42 percent in the 1960s. Advocates hope efforts like bike buses can reverse that trend.
“It’s upbeat, it’s exciting, it’s a great way to start a Friday,” said Cedar Creek Elementary student Mary Coek.
On a recent morning, about 50 riders rolled into the school together, forming a colorful parade of backpacks, flashing lights and spinning wheels. Cedar Creek now sees about 15 percent of students arrive by bike, a number families attribute directly to the bike bus.
Coek said some children who were hesitant or inexperienced riders have grown more confident. “Every week they’re improving and catching up,” he said.
Safety is built into the routine, led by School Resource Officer Mike Cowden.
