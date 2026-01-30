Economic Blackout
Austin businesses join national shutdown protesting ICE
Austin businesses are jumping onboard to support a National Shutdown protesting United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, more commonly known as ICE. The shutdown is a unified action organized in solidarity with the Twin Cities — the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area — that has hundreds of official endorsers.
Minneapolis has become a hotbed for anti-ICE protests after agents killed two civilians, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, within blocks of each other in the first month of 2025. Protests had already been effect in the area, since ICE had increased their presence in the Twin Cities for Operation Metro Surge on December 1, 2025.
Shutdown organizers also tied their organizing to Silverio Villegas González and Keith Porter Jr., who were killed by an on-duty ICE agent in Chicago and an off-duty agent in Los Angeles, respectively, within the past year.
Texas has its own connections with ICE. The Texas Tribune reported on government data in November 2025 showing that about a quarter (24 percent) of the arrests ICE made from the beginning of President Trump's second administration to July 29, 2025, happened in Texas.
Liam Conejo Ramos, a five-year-old from a Minneapolis suburb whose photo being arrested in a bunny hat has gone viral, is being held in a facility in Dilley, Texas, where U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Dallas says none of the detainees have been accused of any crimes.
What local businesses are saying
Local businesses appeared to be hearing about the National Shutdown quickly and in increasing number as of Thursday evening, January 29.
To keep up with closings, locals can check a collaborative Reddit thread here.
Some businesses, like Antone's Record Shop, kept their announcement simple and borrowed language from organizers: "We will be CLOSED - Friday, 1/30 in solidarity w/ the National Shutdown. No work, No school, No shopping - Stop Funding ICE. nationalshutdown.org"
Several vintage stores are involved, including East 11th Street shop Charm School Vintage, which shared a quote from activist Angela Davis: “I am no longer accepting the things that I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.”
BookPeople, Texas' largest independent bookstore, announced that it will stay open, but no one is expected to spend any money. It will put out free books for people to read together and to "rest and connect." If visitors do decide to make a purchase, the store will keep enough cash to cover its minimum operating expenses for the day, then donate the rest to two organizations supporting workers in Minnesota.
Suerte, a renowned Mexican restaurant, is also not closing, but it's sending 10 percent of its own proceeds and those of its sister restaurants, Este and Bar Toti, to Adelante Teacher Defense Fund. The restaurant also shared a link to the fundraiser. The fund provides legal aid, advocacy, and direct support to Austin teachers.
Finney's Books, a romance bookstore that opened in mid-December, has also signed on. Visitors are invited to stop by when the store reopens on Saturday and Sunday to make protest signs together to bring to rallies.
"It's been a tough week economically for small businesses with the ice storm closures," the post says, "so show some love to your favorite small businesses this weekend however you can."
Many businesses were hit hard by the freeze and winter storm over the weekend of January 24, which forced them to close — some of them for multiple days. Some onlookers point out that another day of lost income may also be a breaking point for hourly workers.
Parker + Scott General Store says, "As a small business, staying open allows us to continue supporting our team and the people who rely on these hours and this work. That decision isn’t about neutrality or convenience — it’s about responsibility and care."
Nixta Taqueria, which is regularly outspoken about immigration, is staying open and donating a portion of sales to immigration nonprofit RAICES. Earlier in the week co-owner Sara Mardanbigi posted an impassioned message: "For anyone who says a restaurant shouldn’t be political. This isn’t even about politics anymore. It’s about human decency. ... Words can only go so far - we are working on ways to create collective action. Because we - The People - hold the power. Never forget that."