City and State News
Austin Mayor Pro Tem Chito Vela leaves council to launch Texas senate run
Austin Mayor Pro Tem Chito Vela has announced his plans to run for Texas Senate District 14, previously held by Texas Comptroller-elect Sarah Eckhardt.
Vela posted the announcement to social media Friday morning, stating, "Corporations and special interests have called the shots at the Capitol for too long. I'm ready to help Governor Hinojosa and Lt. Governor Goodwin restore the state as a partner for working families."
The decision comes several weeks after Eckhardt unseated Republican Don Huffines in the November midterm election.
Vela, the Austin City Council member for District 4, also shared that he will resign from the council, per state law.
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson posted a message Friday stating there will be a special election to fill Vela's position. He said the election must happen within 120 days of a vacancy, according to Texas law.
Watson said he is communicating with Texas officials to try and align the special and state election. He also thanked Vela for his time with the city council, serving District 4.
"He has been a dedicated advocate for his constituents and a valued colleague," Watson wrote.
Vela said that if he is elected to Texas Senate District 14, he will prioritize housing affordability, women's healthcare, expanding Medicaid and legalizing marijuana.
Besides Vela, several others have also shared their plans to run for Eckhardt's former seat, including Texas 37th congressional district nominee Lauren B. Peña; Austin Community College Board member Stephanie Gharakhanian, who represents Place 8; Alex San Martin, who ran for Austin ISD's Board of Trustees District 6; and Jocelyn Tau, who led Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett's operations in Austin; and Pflugerville City Council Member Rudy Metayer.
Metayer issued the following statement:
"We're excited about our campaign and grateful for the outpouring of support. It's been overwhelmingly to say the least. With a great field of amazing candidates, we need a Texas State Senator who is prepared on day one and can pick up the mantle where Comptroller-Elect Sarah Eckhardt left off. I am that person."
Pineywoods Health Care CEO Katie Naranjo is also set to run, according to KVUE's media partners the Austin-American Statesman.
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