Fire Safety Update
Austin mayor issues disaster declaration due to high wildfire risk
Although Austin is doing better than other parts of Texas by some ecological metrics, the whole state is under a disaster declaration due to elevated risk of wildfires. Governor Greg Abbott renewed his statewide declaration on October 10, and on October 20, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson issued a local declaration.
“Austin now ranks fifth in the nation in number of homes facing wildfire risk,” said Watson, as quoted in a city newsletter. “In response to the dry conditions and high risk to our area, I am hereby declaring The City of Austin to be in a state of disaster for wildfires. This declaration lets our public safety workers start tracking expenses and facilitates reimbursement from the federal or state government if a wildfire does occur during this declaration.”
This is a cautionary declaration, simply clearing way for assistance in case it is needed. It does not mean that there are currently wildfires or that the disaster will certainly come to pass. The newsletter says that this is a common preemptive choice.
As the possibility of wildfires loom, locals can do their part to reduce risk and be prepared.
“90 percent of wildfires are caused by human activities, and wildfires can spread quickly,” said Austin Emergency Management director Jim Reddick. “That means you can take precautions to protect yourself, your family, and your community. We encourage everyone to stay wildfire aware."
On the city's side, Austin Emergency Management (AEM) is reworking its All-Hazards Protective Action Plan, which will go into effect if needed with the cooperation of the Austin Fire Department (AFD) Wildfire Division and other stakeholders. AFD has also shared a new version of the online Wildfire Hub, which offers resources regarding how to protect a home, how to evacuate if needed, and how to sign up for emergency alerts.
The city also offers the following tips for civilians:
- Do not park or drive on dry, tall grass.
- Dispose properly of cigarettes and other smoking items.
- Secure tow chains so they do not drag on the pavement and cause sparks.
- Only use outdoor cooking equipment on hard, flat surfaces, and do not use charcoal grills or smokers when it's windy.
- Clean out gutters.
- Clear a five-foot perimeter around the home by removing dried leaves and vegetation.
- Trim tree limbs so they are at least 10 feet from the home.
- Put away flammable furniture, or at least move it farther away from the home.
- Use fire-resistant materials when building or renovating.
- Request a free Structural Ignition Zone Evaluation (SIZE) from a trained wildfire advisor with AFD.
The newsletter encourages Austinites to use the emergency preparedness platform Ready Central Texas to learn more about wildfires. There is also information about floods and general preparations like knowing your neighbors and having an emergency plan.