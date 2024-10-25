Road Closures
Roads to avoid with former President Donald Trump in Austin
With less than two weeks until the November general election, the presidential candidates are making their final campaign efforts in major U.S. cities.
This includes Austin, with former president Donald Trump set to visit Friday as a featured guest on former UFC commentator Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
As a result of Trump's visit, Austinites can expect increased roadway delays Friday afternoon through parts of the city.
State Highway 71 will be particularly impacted, according to the city of Austin. The entire highway will temporarily shut down, which includes the areas from Highway 183 to Woodward Street and Highway 183 from Hwy 71 through Burleson Road.
However, it's unclear exactly what time the closures will go into effect. Interstate Highway 35 should not be impacted.
During this time, drivers should find other roadways, especially if they're heading to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. [...]
--
Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.