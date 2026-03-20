Community Support
Austin game store raises funds for employee injured in bus attack
An Austin game store employee is recovering from multiple stab wounds after stepping in to stop a violent attack on a CapMetro bus last week— an act of courage his coworkers say was entirely in keeping with who he is.
Aidan Hearn, a familiar face at Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy on North Lamar, was on his way to work on March 13 when a man identified as Rogerio Martinez, 54, allegedly stood up on CapMetro's Route 3 bus and attacked a fellow passenger.
According to an arrest affidavit summarized by CBS Austin, surveillance footage from inside the bus showed Martinez stabbing the person multiple times as the victim raised his hands to defend himself. His identity has not yet been released. Police said Hearn intervened and was stabbed in the leg in the process.
Hearn told KXAN he kicked the attacker in the chest to keep him in the seat. After the altercation, another passenger applied a tourniquet to Hearn's leg.
Both victims were immediately transported to local hospitals. Hearn suffered non-life-threatening injuries; the initial victim was critically wounded but then stabilized. Martinez was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Travis County Correctional Complex on a $200,000 bond.
Dragon's Lair broke the news to its community in a Facebook post on March 10, describing Hearn's actions as "literal superhero stuff" and noting that he is now recovering from "multiple life-altering stab wounds." The store, which has been an anchor of Austin's gaming and tabletop community for decades, says the news was shocking— but that Hearn's instinct to intervene was not.
"We are incredibly proud of him. It is the least shocking thing, because this is just his character, to do the right thing," the store's social media manager, Roxanne Seance, tells CultureMap. She adds that Hearn is a big fan of Spider Man, and this act of heroics was just a very Spider Man move.
Hearn is a regular presence at Dragon's Lair events, where he has become a recognizable figure for the store's loyal customer base. That community has now mobilized on his behalf, rallying around a GoFundMe campaign set up to help cover his hospital bills and support him through recovery.
"The community came together to do what we really wanted to for his GoFundMe, which was just blow it out of the water and show him some appreciation for his bravery," says Seance. "We're super happy with our community [and] what we've facilitated."
Dragon's Lair is asking supporters to donate, share the GoFundMe link, or leave a message of encouragement for their superhero. At the time of this article's publication, about $4,000 remains to hit the $55,000 goal.