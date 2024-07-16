Stress is an unavoidable part of life, but a new report by WalletHub shows Austin residents are doing pretty well, comparatively.
Austin ranked No. 129 out of 182 of the largest U.S. cities based on work, financial, family-related, and health and safety stress, according to WalletHub's "Most & Least Stressed Cities in America (2024)" report. 39 relevant metrics were considered in the report, including each city's job security, the share of households behind on bills within the last 12 months, divorce rates, crime rates, among others.
Feelin' alright, alright, alright
In fact, Austin was the second-least stressed city in Texas. It was beat by Plano, a wealthy Dallas suburb. Money doesn't buy happiness, but it does solve a whole lot of problems. Plano was No. 178 (meaning it is the fifth-least stressed) in the financial stress category. Although Austin wasn't quite so unbothered, financial stress was still its best category, where it came in at No. 158 (25th-least).
Austin's biggest stressor was work stress, which included considerations like average weekly work hours, job security, and traffic congestion. You don't need a job to feel stressed about work; Unemployment and underemployment rates also factored into this rating. Even if the job was logistically sufficient, job satisfaction was also a metric.
In the middle range of its stress, Austin did a little better than average on both family stress and health and safety stress, at Nos. 128 and 134, respectively.
The least stressed city in the country is apparently Fremont, California. These folks in the Bay Area were really not worried about health and safety, coming in dead last nationally. They also came second-to-last in financial stress. Still, they had to work for that stability, and work stress is a concerning No. 18.
Houston is hanging in there
Houston was ranked the most stressed out city in Texas, but it's still far less stressed than many other U.S. cities. Cleveland, Ohio took first place as the most stressed city in America, followed by Detroit, Michigan (No. 2), Baltimore, Maryland (No. 3), Memphis, Tennessee (No. 4), and Gulfport, Mississippi (No. 5).
Out of the four main categories, Houstonians are struggling the most with work-related stress, ranking No. 13 nationally. The report found Houston has the No. 1 highest traffic congestion rate out of all cities in the report. But at least Houston drivers are solidly average, as maintained by a separate Forbes study comparing the worst drivers in America.
Houston workers can rejoice that they live in a city with a generally high level of guaranteed employment, as the city ranked No. 151 in the job security comparison. The city ranked No. 16 nationwide in the metric for the highest average weekly hours worked.
Houston fared best in the financial stress category, coming in at No. 72 nationally, showing that Houstonians aren't as worried about pinching pennies when it comes to maintaining a good quality of life. The city ranked No. 39 in the comparison of highest poverty rates.
How to choose the right city for your stress level
WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said in the report that living in particularly arduous cities can play a big role in how stressed a person is, especially when considering uncontrollable circumstances like family problems or work-related issues.
"Cities with high crime rates, weak economies, less effective public health and congested transportation systems naturally lead to elevated stress levels for residents," Happe said.
Happe advised that residents considering a move should consider how the city's quality of life will impact their mental health, not just their financial wellbeing.
Other Texas cities that ranked among the top 100 most stressed cities in the U.S. are:
- No. 20 – San Antonio
- No. 38 – Laredo
- No. 41 – Dallas
- No. 47 – Corpus Christi
- No. 61 – El Paso
- No. 68 – Fort Worth
- No. 71 – Brownsville
- No. 75 – Arlington
- No. 78 – Grand Prairie
- No. 88 – Garland
The full report and its methodology can be found on wallethub.com
.