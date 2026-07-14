Forecast
Storms bring flash flood threat to Central Texas, including Austin
The KVUE Weather Team has issued a Weather Impact Alert as multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to bring a significant flash flooding threat across Central Texas through Wednesday, July 15. Governor Greg Abbott has declared a disaster in 59 Texas counties, including Travis, to help state agencies respond quickly if needed.
A Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday evening, July 16, for parts of the Hill Country, the I-35 corridor, and the Rio Grande Plains. Tropical moisture will continue fueling periods of heavy rainfall each day through Thursday, with the greatest concern centered on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms have already developed across Central Texas Tuesday morning, with more rain expected through the day and again on Wednesday. Much of Central Texas remains under a Level 2 of 4 risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding, while some areas are under a Level 3 of 4 risk. Slow-moving storms could produce torrential rainfall in a short amount of time, quickly overwhelming creeks, low-water crossings, and other flood-prone areas.
Some spots across the area have already picked up around 4 or more inches of rain over the past 24 hours, and that will only make flooding more likely as additional rain falls on already saturated ground.
Most locations across Central Texas are expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of rain through the event, with isolated totals of 3 to 6 inches where storms repeatedly move over the same communities. Within the Flood Watch area, widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches are possible through Thursday, while isolated locations could receive 10 to 15 inches if the heaviest bands of rain persist.
Localized flash flooding can develop rapidly.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com. KVUE will update its website as new information becomes available. CultureMap has added information about the governor's disaster declaration.