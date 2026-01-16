STUDIO SURGE
Austin can't get enough of Pilates, with 7 new studios muscling in
Pilates studios are opening across Austin at a noticeable clip, with at least seven Pilates and Pilates-adjacent venues opening or announcing plans to open since fall of 2025. From Mueller to South Austin to downtown, the new spaces reflect growing interest in low-impact workouts that emphasize strength, mobility, and longevity.
The flourishing Pilates scene in Austin mirrors national trends. Pilates participation in the U.S. has increased by roughly a third since 2019, according to data from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, as more people look for ways to build strength without the wear and tear of high-impact training.
At the same time, Pilates no longer means just one thing. Today’s studios range from classical, lineage-based instruction to athletic reformer workouts, mat Pilates offered alongside yoga, and Pilates-adjacent methods like Lagree that focus on strength and constant muscle engagement. That range helps explain why so many studios can open at once without all competing for the same audience.
Here’s a look at some of the newest Pilates and Pilates-adjacent openings around Austin
Olga Roberts Studio
401 W. 3rd St.
Internationally trained instructor Olga Roberts opened her first brick-and-mortar studio downtown in January, bringing classical Pilates to the city core through her Body Intelligence Pilates method. Rooted in a teaching lineage that traces back to Joseph Pilates, the studio emphasizes precision, anatomy, and longevity. In addition to Pilates classes, the space includes a second movement studio for adult ballet, barre, stretching, and meditation, along with recovery amenities such as an infrared sauna and cold plunge
Jetset Pilates
5601 Brodie Ln., Ste. 530 (South Austin); 1011 W. 5th St., Ste. 140 (Downtown)
Jetset Pilates made its Austin debut in early January with a South Austin studio now open and a downtown location planned later this year. Owned locally by former finance professional Alison Radway, the studios offer modern reformer Pilates, on a sliding platform, through 50-minute, music-driven classes that blend strength, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movement. The South Austin location also includes a private room for more individualized sessions.
Vaura Pilates
2023 Aldrich St.
Vaura Pilates opened in Mueller in November, positioning reformer Pilates as an athletic, performance-focused workout. The studio offers multiple class formats, ranging from high-intensity circuits to slower, mobility-focused and prenatal sessions, all delivered in a sensory-driven space with immersive lighting and sound. The Mueller opening marks Vaura’s first location in Texas, as the brand begins expanding beyond its original markets in Australia.
Integral Pilates
10030 Menchaca Rd.
Integral Pilates opened in South Austin in early January, offering both reformer and mat Pilates in a neighborhood-focused studio setting. In addition to traditional classes, the studio has leaned into community-building with special programming tied to its opening (which is going on right now), including pop-ups and wellness partnerships. The approach reflects a broader emphasis on making Pilates feel social and accessible, rather than limited to appointment-style workouts.
Lagree Fitness
507 Pressler St.
Lagree Fitness is opening its first Austin studio in late January, bringing a Pilates-adjacent workout that emphasizes slow, controlled movements and constant muscle engagement. Classes are performed on the Megaformer, a patented resistance-based machine designed to combine strength training and cardio while remaining low-impact on joints and connective tissue. Unlike traditional reformer Pilates, Lagree follows its own method and instructor training system, with 50-minute classes built around muscular endurance and time under tension.
Participants move through a Megaformer class at Lagree Fitness, which recently opened its first Austin studio offering high-intensity, low-impact strength training.Photo courtesy of Lagree Fitness
Present Practice
206 E. 4th St.
Present Practice is a locally founded wellness studio led by longtime teacher Morgan O’Hare, who helped relaunch the space after practicing there as a University of Texas student. The studio emphasizes restorative, intentionally paced practices rather than performance-driven or high-intensity fitness. Its approach focuses on consistency and nervous-system regulation as part of long-term wellbeing, rather than quick results or flashy trends.
Pronto Pilates
9722 Great Hills Trail, Suite 125
Pronto Pilates is an Australia-based reformer Pilates brand launching its first Texas locations on January 28, bringing a technology-driven studio model to Austin. Classes are 40 minutes long and start every 45 minutes throughout the day, using fully on-screen instruction delivered via high-definition video and immersive audio rather than live instructors. The approach emphasizes consistency, affordability, and flexible scheduling compared with traditional reformer studios. Special introductory pricing will be available at opening.