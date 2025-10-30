More Pickleball
New-to-Austin pickleball network adds first location south of river
One fast-growing pickleball franchise is starting to achieve a citywide network in Austin. The Picklr has announced a third Austin-area location that will open in December 2026 at 7107 West Hwy. 71, Ste. D1 in Southwest Austin.
This facility, dubbed The Picklr Austin Oak Hill, will span 38,000 square feet and contain eight indoor courts made with proprietary outdoor surfacing, three of which will be championship-sized. There will also be a pro shop and places to hang out, host events, and watch people play.
It will welcome players of all levels, whether they're playing casually, in a league, or in tournaments, plus exclusive member programming. Players can up their skills with certified instructors in what a press release calls "one of the most advanced pickleball development programs in the country."
The courts are taking over the former home of Epic Fun, an entertainment complex that offered bowling, climbing courses, games, and more. Locals can find the facility where U.S. 290 and Highway 71 merge.
This opening is fulfilling an implied promise from The Picklr, which offers nationwide access with every membership: give Austinites options for playing around the city as well as the country. The chain only announced its first two local openings just over a year ago in July 2024. Now both are up-and-running near Lake Travis and in Round Rock, making this the first option south of the Colorado River.
There are now eight Picklr locations in Texas, spread across Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth. There's also one coming to San Antonio and more than 500 new clubs in development across the continent.
“Having recently opened the Austin West location reinforces our mission to make world-class pickleball experiences available to every player in both our clubs,” said Karen Hoisington, one of three Picklr Austin Oak Hill franchise owners. “Each new Picklr location represents our commitment to innovation, connection, and competition — everything this sport is about.”
Founding members at the Oak Hill location will receive a discounted membership rate for life. Rates are not listed, but an unlimited individual membership at one of the existing Austin-area locations starts at $149 monthly.