Here In The Present
New yoga studio brings café and 14 classes a day to downtown Austin
An Austin yoga studio is entering the new year with a rebrand and a well-known, much larger space. Present Practice, formerly Yoga Hōm, is now open at 206 East 4th St. with spaces for yoga, Pilates, retail, and a café.
The downtown space formerly belonged to Wanderlust Yoga, which later became YTX Yoga and moved to the corner of West Seventh and Colorado. Present Practice co-founder Morgan O'Hare felt connected to the space since it's where she practiced as a student at the University of Texas. Plus, she later returned to completed some of her own teacher trainings there and taught in the space for three years.
The space by Gabrielle Elizabeth Designs is internationally inspired, with items from around the world, including doors from Morocco.Photo by Luisa Pineda
The full venue spans 6,000 square feet, which is more than three times the size of Yoga Hōm's prior space. It makes room for both vinyassa yoga and mat Pilates; a larger room accommodates up to 100 guests, while the smaller room can hold 40. There will be 40 teachers — including O'Hare, Leah Cullis, Kaley Klasson, Gioconda Parker, Ferny Barcelo, and Carter Miles — leading 14 classes per day.
A stage in the larger room makes it a good place to host half-day retreats, live music, and "unique activations," according to a press release. Temperature controls will accommodate a range of class types. The smaller room is specifically for heated classes, which will be more physically challenging, including Hot Power Vinyasa, Hot Sculpt, and Hot Mat Pilates.
Classes here look dark, warm, and tightly packed.Photo by Luisa Pineda
The spaces not reserved for yoga are used in part for retail, including local clothing, ceramics, perfumes, crystal necklaces by Sheree Jordan, equipment from Jade Yoga, and palo santo by Maison Palo Santo (which purchases its product from and works with a single community in Ecuador).
Then there's Tiger's Nest Café, which is not quite open yet. It will serve Desnudo Coffee, matcha, cacao, and tea. The menu will later expand to offer snacks, kava, and smoothies that were carefully developed by O'Hare, who has a master's degree in nutrition.
The café's red tiles pay tribute to painted roofs and temple walls in Bhutan, and the pendant lights recall golden temple rooftops.Photo by Luisa Pineda
Although Present Practice contains what used to be Yoga Hōm, it is not exactly the same business. Yoga Hōm was founded in 2024 and belonged to O'Hare and teacher Carter Miles. O'Hare and her husband, Ryan O'Hare, had a business called Present Practice that led retreats around the world and taught teachers. The current present practice represents a merging of the two, and Miles remains involved.
The team thinks of this studio as the brand's flagship. O'Hare has certified more than 100 students, led retreats on five continents, and maintains a library of online content. The new space is a catch-all for everyone who has been involved with Present Practice, a "local sanctuary for self-discovery and a container for connection."
Present Practice is open from 6 am to 9 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 6 am to 6 pm Fridays, 8:30 am to 1:30 pm Saturdays, and 8:30 am to around 6:30 pm, with some time to enter or leave classes. A single-class drop-in costs $35, and a unlimited monthly membership is $199. More information on pricing is available at presentpracticeyoga.com.