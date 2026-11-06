Ideas on the Water
Transformation of Seaholm Waterfront for community use moves ahead
Austin's Seaholm Power Plant and Intake facility has been out of use since 1989, but its Art Deco look and great downtown location have kept it from completely fading away. Now The Trail Conservancy (TTC) and Austin Parks and Recreation are kicking off Phase 2 of the Seaholm Waterfont project to turn the facility "into a vibrant community hub," a press release says.
The Seaholm Intake Facility is located at 707 W. Cesar Chavez St., almost directly across from the Austin Central Library. It is right on Lady Bird Lake — literally perched on the water — and is accessible by the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail. That's why a press release describes the public asset to come as "Austin’s civic waterfront, a gathering place where history, nature, culture, and community converge."
The first phase of the project rehabilitated the property so that people could visit it as-is and learn about the history. The second phase is about deciding and executing on what comes next. It's still early enough in the project that there current design is only conceptual; the new phase includes detailed design and construction.
TTC and Austin Parks and Recreation are working with and Austin and Corpus Christi-based architecture firm Levy Dykema and Chicago-based architecture firm Studio Gang.
Levy Dykema worked on the distinctive and modern Austin City Hall and the District Cooling Plant, among many other local, non-civic projects. It contributed to Phase 1 of the Seaholm Project.
“The Seaholm Intake Facility is one of Austin’s great architectural treasures, a building whose Art Deco lines express the optimism and civic pride of the city that built it,” said Levy Dykema president Stephen Levy in the release. “Our firm has a long connection to this landmark, and it’s a privilege to continue that work. We’re grateful to partner with The Trail Conservancy, Austin Parks and Recreation, and Studio Gang to carefully preserve the building’s character while opening it up for everyday public life on Lady Bird Lake.”
Studio Gang doesn't list any other Austin projects in its portfolio, but it's clear that the firm specializes in avant-garde shapes. The release points out the firm's work on reuse projects like the Beloit College Powerhouse, an athletics facility built in a former coal-burning power plant. Studio Gang directed the Seaholm Waterfront planning study in 2017 and 2018, and created the conceptual design.
The Seaholm Waterfront will have space for community programming as well as casual daily visits.Rendering courtesy of Studio Gang
“The Seaholm Waterfront Project represents the chance to give a beloved landmark a new life as a place for everyone,” said Studio Gang founding partner Jeanne Gang. “We are grateful for the opportunity to realize the community’s vision captured in our planning study. We look forward to working with The Trail Conservancy, Austin Parks and Recreation, and LEVY DYKEMA to connect this historic building to the Trail, the lake, and the people who use them every day.”
While Studio Gang did its research in 2017, Austin residents participated in a community engagement project that helped decide design priorities. The resulting conceptual design includes free wifi, a snack and coffee bar, an amenity porch, a courtyard, water access, and landscaping.
Now community members are now called back to tell TTC what kind of programming they want to see at the Seaholm Waterfront. The organization already hosts music, wellness events, and volunteer opportunities around the Hike-and-Bike trail.
To give their thoughts, Austinies can attend an open house at the facility Saturday, November 7, from 9-11 am. There will also be family-friendly STEM activities by Girlstart and Austin Energy. Those who can't make it in person can fill out a survey online.
“The Trail is the heartbeat of Austin, and because the Seaholm Intake Facility sits right on it, our mission extends to caring for this site and the surrounding parkland,” said TTC CEO Julie Fisher. “We’re eager to hear from the community about how to make this space welcoming for all, and we’re thrilled to move into Phase 2 with Austin Parks and Recreation, Studio Gang and LEVY DYKEMA to turn this landmark into an everyday community-oriented resource.”