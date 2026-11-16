Sustainable Food Sales
2 Austin farmers markets combine for 64-vendor market in Sunset Valley
One of Austin's main sources of fresh, seasonal foods is combining its two farmers markets. Sustainable Food Center (SFC) will move all its farmers market operations to the Toney Burger Center in Sunset Valley, starting Saturday, December 5.
That means the same routine with more options for South Austin shoppers, and a trip across the river for shoppers who usually visit the downtown market at Republic Square. The market will still be for producers only, with no reselling. The 64 vendors all meet SFC's standards for ethically sourced, local products. Hours will remain 9 am to 1 pm every Saturday in rain or shine.
In an online statement, SFC’s Central Texas farm viability director, Amy Gallo, explained that the downtown market was not performing strongly enough to support the producers who initially requested that it be established 23 years ago.
“Downtown Austin has changed significantly over those years, and despite our efforts to adapt, the market is no longer providing the consistent sales opportunities our farmers and vendors need," said Gallo. "This was not an easy decision, but by bringing our markets together at Sunset Valley, we can focus our resources on building a stronger, more sustainable market that supports local farm businesses and connects more Austinites with fresh, locally grown food."
Hopefully for downtown shoppers, driving south will be worth it. There will still be plenty of free parking (that is easier to access than the validated downtown parking), plus seating, seasonal events, and performances by live musicians.
The Sunset Valley market is a participant in SFC’s Double Up Food Bucks Texas program, which helps shoppers buy more fruits and vegetables by doubling their SNAP dollars spent on the category. Shoppers can also benefit from WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) nutrition incentives. SFC operates a Help Desk in English and Spanish, and can help shoppers in North-Central Austin to fill the gap after the market moves, offering information on more markets and grocery stores that offer the same benefits.
SFC does more than host farmers markets. For farmers, it visits farms, makes recommendations, matches businesses for collaboration, and hosts listening sessions to learn from producers and keep them up-to-date on its efforts.
More broadly, SFC offers a bilingual cooking and nutrition program called The Happy Kitchen / La Cocina Alegre, including classes designed to help with cancer recovery, diabetes, and heart health. It also works with food advocacy groups to impact policy and encourage individuals to get involved and make their opinions known to lawmakers.