53 Austin schools receive city funding for sustainability projects
A sustainability-focused city office, Austin Climate Action and Resilience, has announced funding to 53 local schools for projects that "advance climate action," according to a city newsletter. The funding totals $136,000, which will be split across 65 projects via the Bright Green Future Grants Program.
The newsletter explains that more than half of the recipient schools have a high percentage of students from low-income families and qualify for Title 1 funding. Almost all schools had projects accepted, and every Austin City Council District is represented among them; 55 schools submitted 140 applications. Grants in this program cap at $3,000.
“When students have the chance to learn sustainability by doing, the impact lasts far beyond the classroom,” said Austin Climate Action and Resilience director Zach Baumer in the newsletter. “These small but powerful projects show what’s possible — and give us real optimism for the future.”
Austin Climate Action and Resilience provided a list of projects awarded grants:
- Outdoor classrooms: Govalle, Mills, and Northwest Elementary Schools, Lamar Middle School, Eastside and Bowie High Schools, and the St. Francis School.
- Bicycle clubs: Blackshear, Blanton, Guerrero-Thompson, Harris, Maplewood, Oak Springs, Odom, Ortega, Perez, Purple Sage, Reilly, Russel Lee, Sanchez, Summit, and Winn Montessori Elementary Schools, Gus Garcia Young Men’s Leadership Academy, and Kealing Middle School.
- Rain garden and water conservation projects: Boone, Langford, Perez, Reilly, Rodriguez, Russel Lee, St. Elmo, Walnut Creek, and Zilker Elementary Schools, Kealing Middle School, Magnolia Montessori for All, and the Kirby Hall School.
- School gardens: Campbell, Nan Clayton, Pickle, Sanchez, and Smith Elementary Schools, Dailey Middle School, UT Child Development Center, Capitol Complex Child Development Center, Brodie Child Development Center, Growing Imaginations Learning Center, Academia Preescolar, and the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program.
- Recycling and composting programs: Students at Odom, Ortega, and Winn Montessori Elementary Schools, Ashley’s Playhouse, Austin International School, Harmony Public School, and Austin ISD Food Services.
- Planting and caring for trees: Barron, T.A. Brown, Govalle, Mathews, and Norman-Sims Elementary Schools, Burnet Middle School, Austin Micro School, and Angels Learning Center.
- Aquaponics garden and solar-powered bird feeders: Summit Christian Academy.
Formerly the Office of Sustainability, Austin Climate Action and Resilience founded the program in 2012 and funds it through collaboration with other city departments. They include the office itself and its Urban Forestry Team, plus Austin Resource Recovery, Austin Transportation and Public Works, Austin Water, and Austin Watershed Protection.