Cannabis Clash
Federal lawsuit challenges new Texas THC rules, citing 2018 Farm Bill
A new federal lawsuit is challenging Texas' ban on many hemp-derived THC products just days after the law officially took effect.
The lawsuit filed Friday, July 31, by a Texas hemp retailer, a national hemp product manufacturer, and a consumer who says he relies on hemp-derived THC products, argues the state's ban conflicts with the 2018 federal Farm Bill, which legalized hemp nationwide.
The plaintiffs are asking a federal judge to remove the banned THC products from Texas' list of controlled substances and prevent the state from enforcing the law while the case moves forward.
The legal challenge comes after Texas began enforcing the ban Friday, making products containing hemp-derived THC variants such as delta-8 and delta-10 illegal to sell in the state. Some qualifying CBD products and certain hemp-derived delta-9 THC products that meet state requirements remain legal.
The latest lawsuit follows years of legal battles over hemp-derived THC products in Texas. In 2021, state officials classified several hemp-derived THC variants as Schedule I controlled substances, prompting lawsuits from members of the hemp industry. Earlier this year, the Texas Supreme Court ruled in the state's favor, clearing the way for enforcement of the ban.
Local retailers are now adjusting to the new restrictions.
Craig Bethards, who owns multiple hemp retail stores in the Coastal Bend, said his biggest concern is what the changes could mean for customers who have relied on those products.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.