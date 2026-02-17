Voting Guide
Here's what to know before Texans cast ballots in the 2026 primary
It's almost time for Texans to cast their ballots in the 2026 primary election, choosing candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and more.
This year's primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 3. The last day to register to vote in the primary has passed, but you can check online to see if you are registered.
Early voting for the primary will be held from Tuesday, February 17, to Tuesday, February 27.
Here is everything you need to know about voting in the primary election, from polling locations to what you may see on your ballot.
When and where you can vote
Registered and eligible Texas voters may vote at any early voting location located in the county in which they live.
Early voting locations were populated through the Vote Texas website two days before the first day of early voting. All voters had to do is plug in their information in order to find polling locations.
Early voting for the Texas primary election will run February 17-27. During early voting, polling place hours vary at each location.
On Election Day, March 3, things work a little differently.
You will want to see if the county you live in participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP). If your county does participate in CWPP, you can vote at any polling place in the county. If your county doesn't participate in CWPP, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to you on Election Day.
On Election Day, all polling places across Texas are open from 7 am to 7 pm. As long as you get in line before 7 pm, you will be able to vote.
If you submit a ballot by mail, you can check its status using this tracker.
A note for Williamson County voters: On Election Day, despite Williamson County's participating in the CWPP, voters must cast their ballots at their assigned voting location due to a change made by the county's Republican Party. During early voting, Williamson County voters will be able to cast their ballots at any location within the county.
What you need to bring to vote
To vote in Texas, you need to have a form of identification when you go to cast your ballot at a polling location. Here is a list of acceptable forms of photo identification:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. Passport (book or card)
If you don't have one of the forms of ID listed above and can't reasonably obtain one, you can bring one of the following in order to execute a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration":
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
Reminder: Cellphones are not allowed inside polling locations. Voters can, however, print a copy of their sample ballot and bring it with them to the polls.
On the Ballot: Federal races
Here's a look at some of the federal races you may see on your ballot, depending on where you live and which primary you choose to vote in.
U.S. Senate
Long-time Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn is seeking a fifth term. Seven other Republicans are challenging him, including current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt.
Meanwhile, three candidates are running for the Democratic ticket, including Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and State Rep. James Talarico.
Republican candidates:
- John Cornyn (incumbent)
- John O. Adefope
- Anna Bender
- Virgil John Bierschwale
- Sara Canady
- Wesley Hunt
- Gulrez "Gus" Khan
- Ken Paxton
Democratic candidates:
U.S. House of Representatives
District 10
Incumbent Congressman Michael McCaul is not seeking reelection
(Represents Travis, Lee counties)
Republican candidates:
- Rob Altman
- Ben Bius
- Robert Brown
- Jenny Garcia Sharon
- Chris Gober
- Brandon Hawbaker
- Jessica Karlsruher
- Kara King
- Scott MacLeod
- Jeremy Story
Democratic candidates:
- Dawn Marshall
- Bernie Reyna
- Caitlin Rourk
- Linda Trevino
District 11
(Burnet, Llano, Mason, Travis, Williamson counties)
Republican candidates:
- August Pfluger (incumbent)
Democratic candidates:
- Claire Reynolds
- Pedro "Pete" Ruiz
District 17
(Williamson County)
Republican candidates:
- Pete Sessions (incumbent)
Democratic candidates:
- Milah Flores
- J. Gordon Mitchell
- Casey Shepard
District 21
Incumbent Congressman Chip Roy is running for Texas Attorney General, leaving this seat open.
(Blanco, Gillespie, Hays counties)
Republican candidates:
- Daniel Betts
- Jason Cahill
- Jacques Dubose
- Zeke Enriquez
- Weston Martinez
- Paul Rojas
- Kyle Sinclair
- Mark Teixeira
- Heather Tessmer
- James "Trey" Trainor III
- Peggy McCormick Wardlaw
- Mike Wheeler
Democratic candidates:
District 27
(Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis counties)
Republican candidates:
- Michael Cloud (incumbent)
- Chris Hatley
Democratic candidates:
- "Stock" Castro-Mendoza
- Tanya Lloyd
- Wayne Raasch
District 31
(Burnet, Williamson counties)
Republican candidates:
- John Carter (incumbent)
- William Abel
- David Berry
- Steven "Steve" Dowell
- Ed Ewald
- Abhiram Garapati
- Valentina Gomez
- Raymond Hamden
- Elvis Lossa
- Offer Vince Shlomi
Democratic candidates:
District 37
Incumbent Congressman Lloyd Doggett is not seeking reelection.
(Travis, Williamson counties)
Republican candidates:
- Ge'Nell Gary
- Janet Malzahn
- Lauren B. Peña
Democratic candidates:
On the Ballot: State races
Here's a look at some of the state races you may see on your ballot, depending on where you live and which primary you choose to vote in.
Governor
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a fourth term. Ten other Republicans are challenging Abbott in hopes of becoming this year's nominee.
Meanwhile, on the Democratic ticket, nine candidates are vying for a spot on the November ballot, including State Rep. Gina Hinojosa.
A Democrat has not been governor of Texas since 1995.
Republican candidates:
- Greg Abbott (incumbent)
- R.F. "Bob" Achgill
- Evelyn Brooks
- Pete "Doc" Chambers
- Charles Andrew Crouch
- Arturo Espinosa
- Mark F. Goloby
- Kenneth Hyde
- Stephen Samuelson
- Ronnie Tullos
- Nathaniel Welch
Democratic candidates:
- Patricia Abrego
- Chris Bell
- Bobby Cole
- Carlton W. Hart
- Gina Hinojosa
- Jose Navarro Balbuena
- Zach Vance
- Angela "Tiaangie" Villescaz
Lieutenant Governor
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is seeking a fourth term. Three other Republicans are challenging him.
Meanwhile, three candidates are running on the Democratic ticket, including State Rep. Vikki Goodwin.
Republican candidates:
- Dan Patrick (incumbent)
- Perla Muñoz Hopkins
- Timothy Mabry
- Esala Wueschner
Democratic candidates:
Attorney General
Because current AG Ken Paxton is running for U.S. Senate, the role of Texas' top lawyer will soon be held by someone new for the first time in a decade. Four Republicans are vying for a spot on the November ballot, including Congressman Chip Roy and State Sens. Mayes Middleton and Joan Huffman.
In the Democratic primary, three candidates are facing off, including State Sen. Nathan Johnson.
Republican candidates:
Democratic candidates:
Comptroller
Republican Kelly Hancock, a former state senator, has been serving as the acting comptroller since last summer and is running to keep the role. He faces three Republican opponents in the primary, including Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick and former State Sen. Don Huffines.
On the Democratic side, three candidates are hoping for a spot on the November ballot, among them State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt.
Republican candidates:
Democratic candidates:
--
Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.