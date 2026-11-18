PARK PLANS
Travis County buys 952-acre historic horse ranch for future public park
A horse ranch near Elgin with more than six decades of history breeding quarter horses and thoroughbreds is set to become a public park. Travis County closed on its purchase of 952 acres of Southwest Stallion Station Ranch in eastern Travis County in October. The county and The Nature Conservancy in Texas announced the purchase November 16.
The ranch straddles the Travis-Bastrop county line south of U.S. 290. The purchase is part of Travis County’s broader 10-year plan to expand access to a system of 30 parks covering more than 13,000 acres. The county's 10-year plan envisions more than 70 miles of greenways connecting parks and communities in eastern Travis County, including a Wilbarger Creek corridor running east from Manor to the Bastrop County line.
Hiking and picnicking are among the planned uses for the new park, and Travis County is considering horseback riding, mountain biking, and camping. The county plans to seek public input on recreation options, restore some of the ranch’s native prairie, and protect wooded habitat along Wilbarger Creek. The park could take up to five years to open, according to Texas Monthly.
The county used proceeds from Proposition B, the $276.44 million bond Travis County voters approved in 2023 for park improvements, open-space purchases, and conservation easements. The bond order identified Wilbarger Creek as an area for parkland acquisition. The county also used Proposition B funds to buy about 1,500 acres outside the ranch, according to the purchase announcement, which did not disclose the ranch’s price.
Ranch manager Koby Gidney stands in a barn doorway at Southwest Stallion Station Ranch near Elgin.Kenny Braun for The Nature Conservancy
On the Bastrop County side of the ranch, the Nature Conservancy helped arrange a separate donation of about 288 acres to the Wilbarger Creek Conservation Alliance. The alliance works with farmers and ranchers to keep family properties intact and protect waterways and wildlife habitat.
“This latest acquisition helps safeguard Wilbarger Creek and an important open space,” said Jeff Francell, associate director of land protection for the Nature Conservancy in Texas, referring to the county’s purchase. “With so much development going on in eastern Travis County, it’s great to see some large properties protected.”
Travis County’s existing parks include Pace Bend Park, a 1,368-acre park near Spicewood where visitors can launch a boat or camp on bluffs overlooking Lake Travis. Arkansas Bend Park, near Lago Vista on the lake’s north shore, also offers boating and camping.
More than 1 million acres across Texas have been protected through the work of the Nature Conservancy and its partners, according to the nonprofit. Those projects include the 32,844-acre Davis Mountains Preserve near Fort Davis in West Texas and Powderhorn Ranch, where more than 17,000 acres of coastal prairie and wetlands are protected in Calhoun County on the Texas Gulf Coast. Part of Powderhorn Ranch is slated to become a state park.
Travis County Judge Andy Brown visits Southwest Stallion Station Ranch, where the county plans to create a public park.Kenny Braun for The Nature Conservancy
The nonprofit’s funding includes membership dues, donations, government grants and contracts, and money from its endowment. At Powderhorn Ranch, penalties from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill helped fund the deal.
Veterinarian Charles W. “Doc” Graham, who died June 21, 2025, at age 92, founded Southwest Stallion Station in 1961. Three Ohs, the quarter horse who won the 1968 All American Futurity, began his stud career there in 1970 and went on to sire 57 stakes winners, according to the Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame. The hall inducted Graham in 2002 and Three Ohs the following year.
Metal horse silhouettes still stand over the entrance to Southwest Stallion Station. In 2018, the breeding operation housed nearly 300 horses during breeding season, according to Barrel Horse News. As Travis County plans the park, it will assess the ranch’s natural features and decide where to open the property to visitors.