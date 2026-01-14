UT News
Austin couple donates $100M for new UT medical center
The University of Texas at Austin is getting a major financial boost to help build its new medical center.
Austin residents Tench and Simone Coxe are donating $100 million to the project. University leaders say it's one of the largest gifts in UT's history.
The new medical campus is expected to be on the plot of land that used to be home to the Frank Erwin Center. It will combine UT's academic research with the Dell Medical School and MD Anderson Cancer Center services.
The new campus is meant to keep people in Central Texas from having to travel for advanced medical care.
“Great medical care changes lives, and we want more people to have access to it,” Simone Coxe said. “What inspired us was a bold vision to build something here that could become a new model for health care in Austin and beyond.”
The university said Tench Coxe took up the opportunity to back the facility after he was introduced to Claudia Lucchinetti, M.D., UT’s senior vice president for medical affairs and dean Dell Medical School.
“We have a close friend who had to travel to Houston for care she should have been able to get here at home,” he said. “Having spent my career backing strong leaders, meeting Claudia made it clear: Supporting the vision for the UT medical center is exactly the opportunity Austin needed.”
--
Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.