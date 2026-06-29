Community Aid
Austin Venezuelan community organizes donations for earthquake survivors
Volunteers from across Central Texas turned an Austin warehouse into a hub for earthquake relief, gathering donations and preparing shipments for communities in Venezuela that were recently devastated by powerful earthquakes.
The effort is being led by the Austin Venezuelan Association, where dozens of volunteers spent hours sorting diapers, medical supplies, clothing and food into boxes bound for the earthquake-stricken nation.
“We don't know each other at all,” organizer Jose Mata said.
Mata, a Venezuelan-American, said his business has become a central collection point for relief supplies.
“Luckily for me, I own a moving company, so I have a warehouse, I have two trucks,” Mata said.
Last week, Venezuela was struck by earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude, causing widespread damage across several cities, including parts of the capital, Caracas.
For many volunteers, the disaster feels deeply personal.
“Many families lost everything," volunteer Ava Gutierrez said. "Some don't have a house. Some don't have family. Maybe children don't have parents."
Others said the emotional toll extends beyond their own relatives.
“Luckily, my family is OK, but because my family is OK, that doesn't mean my heart is OK,” volunteer Jorlibeth Neimeyer said. “I feel the pain for my friends who are looking for their families.”
In just one hour, volunteers organized hundreds of boxes onto pallets, preparing them for shipment as more was on the way.
Mata acknowledged that getting the aid into Venezuela is a major logistical challenge.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.