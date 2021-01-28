Was your New Year's resolution to try new things? If so, you can try a new look, a new cuisine, and even a new set of wheels in the South Congress Avenue Shopping District.

Looking good

Up your closet's hip quotient with a new ensemble (or two) from Feathers Boutique, Prototype Vintage, Esby, or Triple Z Threadz. Get a little wild in the wardrobe with a purchase from Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds, which runs the gamut from clothing and jewelry to outrageous costumes.

Trying to be more active in 2021? Acquire all the leggings, shoes, and other on-trend activewear you could ever want at Outdoor Voices and Tyler's.

And if your quarantine 'do is in need of some cleaning up, stop in to Birds Barbershop or Avenue Barbershop for a fresh cut. While you're at it, get some fresh ink at Southside Tattoo.

An adventurous palate

Break out of your cooking-at-home rut and sample flavors from around the world, all in one district. Hit up Lucky Robot, Neighborhood Sushi, and Otoko for omakase and fresh sushi, or Güero's Taco Bar for an array of tortilla-wrapped goodness.

Try the upscale American at Central Standard and June's All Day, the comfort cooking at Joann's Fine Foods and Café No Sé, or indulge in fresh seafood — including amazing oysters — at Perla's. And, of course, you can never go wrong with a pie from the iconic Home Slice Pizza.

Schedule a staycation

Enjoy a change of scenery without the hassle of travel by booking a night or two (or the weekend!) at Austin Motel, Hotel San José, or South Congress Hotel. Go ahead, escape real life for a little while.

Pick up a new pastime

Hankering to hit the road? Cruise to your next day-trip destination like an easy rider with a new hog from Revival Cycles. If you're looking for something a little more sedentary, find your next favorite page-turner at South Congress Books.