Tameca Jones plays Antone's for her final show, plus more Austin music notes

Yes, it’s oh-so-very hot outside, but don’t let the heat prevent you from attending one or a few of the many local shows that are still happening. Be sure to hydrate and check out these six local shows.

Juniper Berries, Semihelix, and more at Sahara Lounge — Thursday, June 16

For a nice smattering of up and coming local indie pop acts, swing by Sahara Lounge this Thursday, June 16. The lineup includes Juniper Berries, Semihelix, Shared Walls, and Frosty Palms, and the cover for the show is just $5. At $1.25 per band, you aren’t going to find a better deal anywhere else.

Tameca Jones at Antone’s — Friday, June 17

Head to Antone’s this Friday, June 17 to see Tameca Jones put on her final show ever. That’s right, it’s the soul singer’s last public gig, so if you’ve been holding out on seeing her perform, this is it. Ivy Roots and Mama Duke will open the evening. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 on the day.

Daphne Tunes & Hey Cowboy at Chess Club — Saturday, June 18

Chess Club, which is a fairly new spot located where Plush used to reside at 617 Red River St., is set to host indie pop act Daphne Tunes and synth-poppers Hey Cowboy this Saturday, June 18. DJ Body & Soul will also be on-hand to keep you moving. Tickets for the show are $10.

Daiistar at Hotel Vegas — Friday, June 24

Get yourself a dose of noise pop via Daiistar at Hotel Vegas on Friday, June 24. The lineup also has a great trio of openers in Die Spitz, Queen Serene, and Dewey Ivy. The show is $12 in advance, $15 day-of. By the way, if you feel like seeing something cute, show up early (5 pm) on the patio for the Tiniest Dog Party in Texas, a benefit for Lil Paws Rescue.

Peelander Yellow at Hotel Vegas — Sunday, June 26

If you’ve been in Austin for any measure of time, then you’ve likely come across a mural and/or painting by Kengo Hioki (aka Peelander Yellow). Now, you should do yourself a favor and see him work in a live setting at Hotel Vegas on Sunday, June 26, where he’ll both be painting and putting on an acoustic set. Kenmujo will kick off the performance. Tickets are $10.

Sun June at The Parish — Thursday, June 30

One of Austin’s best bands these days, Sun June, will be live at The Parish (reminder: it’s now located at 501 Brushy St.) on Thursday, June 30. San Gabriel, a buzzy pop act, will open the evening. Tickets are $15.