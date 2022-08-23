In Texas, tailgating is more than just a get-together in a parking lot — it’s a lifestyle.

CultureMap is celebrating this autumnal season of sports with The Tailgate, an all-out party devoted to a favorite Texas pastime.

It all goes down on November 3 at Distribution Hall.

Expect chef-driven food, innovative beverages, game-day activities, live entertainment, and more at this signature event, which shows major love for all kinds of sports and the fans who cheer them on.

Along with a variety of other local restaurants, the following Tastemaker Award-winners will create tailgate-inspired tastings, and guests will be able to vote for their favorite:

The Jerk Shack, featuring 2021 San Antonio Tastemaker Awards Chef of the Year Nicola Blaque

Counter Culture, 2022 Austin Tastemaker Awards Best Vegan Restaurant

Meanwhile Brewing, 2022 Austin Tastemaker Awards Brewery of the Year

Dorcol Distilling & Brewing Co., 2022 San Antonio Tastemaker Awards Brewery of the Year

Blue Owl Brewing, 2021 Austin Tastemaker Awards Brewery of the Year

And your favorite athletes might just be there as well, shining a spotlight on the sports-related nonprofits they support and giving you the chance to pitch in and make a difference for the causes they champion.

You'll get to learn more about The Muny Conservancy, Positive Coaching Alliance, and more nonprofit partners to be announced.

A limited number of Early Bird tickets are on sale now at discounted rates of $60 for general admission and $99 for VIP.

All tickets include bites by participating restaurants, complimentary premium beverages, and access to fun activities throughout the event. VIP tickets get you entry one hour early (6 pm) for first access to tastings, free valet, and a dedicated VIP bar, along with special games and ways to engage during the VIP hour.

Head here to buy your tickets now.

---

The Tailgate is sponsored by Whole Foods Market.

Learn more about our event series happening in Austin, Dallas, and Houston this fall.