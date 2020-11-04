The stores are reinforcing what many of us already know: it's holiday season. True, the holidays technically aren't for another month, but if you want a safe and sanitized place to celebrate this year, now's the time to book it.

Entertainment emporium Pinstack has the ideal solution for groups wishing to get together safely. Rent out its VIP suite and you get:

private bowling lanes

your own banquet room

a bar dedicated just to your party

sanitized bowling balls and shoes

single-portion appetizers, entrees, and desserts from the scratch kitchen

dedicated servers wearing masks and gloves

Pinstack staff will also be sanitizing all touchable surfaces before and during the party, eliminating the need for anyone to stash disinfecting wipes in their sparkly evening bag.

The suite also has A/V capabilities, so better get started on that slideshow of everyone's cute and furry work-from-home companions or create a video collage of all the good things you hope will happen in 2021.

If bowling isn't the main focus of your party plan — and the Texas weather cooperates — consider booking a patio party to enjoy fresh air and good food al fresco.

But if you truly want to take advantage of all Pinstack has to offer while remaining distanced from those not in your group, consider hosting a takeover event. You can reserve the entire 50,000-square-foot venue for three hours of exclusive bowling, video game playing, and eating.

Having the place to yourselves, run by a staff that's dedicated to your health and safety, is a great gift to give your family and friends this year. Fill out this form to book your holiday event now.