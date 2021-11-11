Circuit of The Americas is keeping its new holiday tradition rolling, bringing back a Peppermint Parkway experience that's better than ever.

The drive-thru extravaganza debuted last year during the height of COVID, offering families and holiday revelers a safe way to celebrate from inside their cars. This year's event features several new attractions and activities, including a spectacular finale show that performs multiple times a night.

Hop in

Peppermint Parkway is "a one-mile display of lights, music, and joy" that runs from November 26-December 26. More than 6 million lights will illuminate the path as guests follow the event's mascots, Pepper and Mint, down COTA's Tunnel Road to deliver their letters to Santa.

Dozens of live characters, including dancing elves, roller skating snowflakes, and everyone’s favorite holiday grump, the Grinch, will interact with guests' vehicles, creating an immersive holiday experience not found anywhere else.

Smile bright

New this year, guests can share a kiss with loved ones in the Mistletoe Kissing Booth for an unforgettable photo opp that's perfect for your holiday card. Families can take a photo with Santa, write a letter to Santa, and travel to the top of the COTA Candy Cane, the 251-foot-tall observation tower that offers an amazing view of the Parkway and illuminated Austin skyline.

Tram time

This year COTA will also offer Twinkle Trams, a chance to ride in an open-air shuttle through the Parkway. This is a great option for parties and group events.

Village vibes

In addition to the six returning themed villages, there are two new ones to explore this year: ONEderland is a whimsical world of giant illuminated mushrooms mixed with mesmerizing mosaic sculptures, and Twinkle Trail is a dazzling golden display of dancing lights.

Christmas cruisin'

Race fans can enjoy the Candy Cane Cruise, an exclusive opportunity to take your own car for a parade lap on COTA's world-famous, 3.41-mile, FIA-grade Formula 1 track, where many world champions have raced.

To the Plaza we go

Before or after your drive, step out of your car and walk through Peppermint Plaza. Guests can take a spin on one of the eight-plus rides (perfect for kids and thrill-seekers alike), write a letter to Santa, meet Pepper and Mint, and enjoy additional lights, displays, holiday treats, and more.

Festive finale

Also new this year is the North Pole Palooza, a 15-minute nightly spectacular located in Peppermint Plaza with multiple performances on select nights. "Ooh" and "ahh" at Rockette-style performers and then join them onstage with Santa for the Santa Shuffle.

No holiday celebration would be complete without a reading of The Night Before Christmas by the Big Man in Red himself and a holiday dance number complete with falling snow. Between shows, guests will have the opportunity to meet and snap a pic with the event's mascots, Pepper and Mint.

Ticket info

Ticket packages start at $35 and are on sale now onsite and at PeppermintParkway.com.