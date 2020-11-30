If you find yourself in need of some sparkling holiday cheer this year, head to South Congress Avenue Shopping District. That's where The SoCo Stroll is taking place, and the outdoor spectacle is sure to lift everyone's spirits.

The month-long event began on Black Friday and runs through December 31, providing a safe, outdoor, self-guided experiential celebration of all things merry and bright.

Find festive menu items as well as discounts and deals for SoCo Strollers on the holiday crawl, which spans destinations all throughout Music Lane and the South Congress strip. Sip on the Cowboy Santa cocktail at Summer House or down a signature hot toddy at Hotel San Jose, or try your luck with a scratch-off worth $10-$20 off your purchase at Marine Layer.

In addition to seasonal lights illuminating both SoCo Avenue and Music Lane, the spectacle gets some extra wattage with festive holiday window displays at participating businesses. And the fun doesn't end there — there's also live music and fun activations such as photo opps.

The SoCo Stroll was born from a desire not only to bring holiday cheer to the city of Austin, but to give Austinites the opportunity to support local businesses as they safely engage in open-air fun.

"Now more than ever, it is important for our community to come together to help preserve those iconic institutions and small, locally-owned businesses that make Austin so special," says Brandon Hodge, president of the South Congress Improvement Association and owner of classic South Congress haunts Monkey See, Monkey Do! and Big Top Candy Shop.

"This event gives fans of SoCo an even better chance to support the shops, restaurants, and services that they know and love, acquaint themselves with vibrant new additions to the South Congress landscape, and help keep see all of us through a holiday season that's key to our city's economic recovery."

Self-parking for the SoCo Stroll is available in Music Lane's underground parking garage, located at the corner of South Congress and Music Lane, or street parking is available along South Congress. SoCo Strollers can take advantage of $3 parking for two hours in Music Lane's underground parking garage through Sunday, December 27.

A map and the full lineup of activities, destinations, and special offers can be found here. SoCo Strollers can also easily access a map of all destinations by scanning the QR code window clings posted at each participating location.

Be sure to spread the holiday cheer by sharing your experiences on social media with the hashtag #SoCoStroll.