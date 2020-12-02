Need a little socially distanced holiday cheer? 2nd Street District is gearing up to start December in the District, its annual month-long celebration that provides you with a jolly good time while supporting local businesses.

There's even a new component joining the lineup this year, in partnership with Downtown Austin Alliance, so get ready for all things merry and bright.

Holiday Window Walk

Starting on Friday, November 27, watch the 2nd Street District storefronts transform into decorative holiday scenes designed by students from St. Edward's University. These displays of imagination and design skills also give the kids a chance to win $6,500 worth of scholarships, so expect some pretty awesome tableaux.

Participating stores this year include Luxe Apothetique, Sneaker Politics, CRÚ, Austin Rocks, Bonobos, and Orangetheory Fitness. All installations will be viewable from the sidewalk, where guests are able to stroll at their own pace while social distancing.

Visitors can cast their vote for which display is the most magical on the 2nd Street District Facebook page December 1-16 at midnight, with winners being announced through the district's social media channels. First place wins a $3,000 scholarship, second place a $2,000 scholarship, and third $1,000, with $500 going to the student who wins the public vote. And just for voting, you might even win a $250 gift card.

Holiday Passport

Beginning November 28, the new Holiday Passports can be downloaded online here or picked up from participating businesses (while supplies last). Passport holders can create their own downtown adventures and discover new places while visiting various locations and collecting "stamps." Participants who collect a certain number of stamps are eligible to win prize packages provided by retailers and curated by the Downtown Austin Alliance.

The grand prize is a New Year's Eve downtown Austin staycation, which includes a two-night stay at The W Hotel, spa treatments from Away Spa, a gift certificate to dine at Trace, and a backstage tour of ACL Live.

Whether you’re visiting the holiday windows, stamping your passport, or grabbing a bite to eat, 2nd Street District has you covered with parking validation in AMLI garages. Customers can now receive a two-hour parking validation good for any time they visit the district with a purchase from a 2SD restaurant or retailer. See a parking map here.