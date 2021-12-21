A night of fantasy and wonder awaits on December 31 at W Austin, where the hotel's Living Room Bar will become four experiences in one on this magical night, which begins at 9 pm and lasts until 2 am.

Here's your guide to the event:

Sip on premium spirits at the Tequila Bar, where you can take in front-row views of lively Lavaca Street.

Lounge with friends in the Records Room, featuring over 8,000 vinyl records with selections from across the musical universe.

Find a private corner in the Secret Bar, an upscale space often called the Red Room, and indulge in the sounds of a vintage McIntosh Sound System.

Enjoy a handcrafted cocktail on the air-conditioned Screen Porch, the perfect bar to people-watch.

A live DJ and circus performers from Artisan Oddities will also be showing off their talents. Tickets include a complimentary glass of bubbles, lite bites, and access to all four Living Room Bar spaces.

General admission is $100, while VIP — which includes an open bar package — is $275.

You can also reserve special VIP tables and packages in each bar, though you'd better hurry — the Record Room is already sold out. Purchase your tickets here.