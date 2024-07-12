on beat, on theme
Shake off the summer at these 12 themed dance parties in Austin
Summer in Austin is hot, so if you’re not cooling off in a pool somewhere, you might as well lean into the sweat and dance it out. Luckily, there is no shortage of dance parties in Austin this summer, whether you’re looking for a full-on costumed theme party or something a little more lowkey. These are the top 12 dance parties this summer in Austin.
Friday, July 12
Empire Presents: The Taylor Party: The TS Dance Party
$23.91 including fees
The Taylor Party is the “original Taylor Swift-inspired Dance Party,” created by fans for fans. This party is touring in clubs across the nation, and this time it will be at Empire Garage. You can expect to see Swifties wearing their favorite Eras outfits and singing and dancing to all of Taylor’s hits. Doors open at 8 pm for all Swifties 18 and up. Get your tickets via Empire Control Room.
Saturday, July 13
Yee Hottie! Megan Thee Stallion Tribute Night
No cover
If you’re looking for a dance party that’s a little less pop and a little more hip hop, Cheer Up Charlies has just the thing. DJs Bad Apple, Hypperfemme, and Orya, will be serving up songs inspired by and in tribute to Megan Thee Stallion. Doors open at 9 pm, and be sure to get there by 11 pm if you don’t want to miss the Meg twerk contest.
Higher Ground Presents: Taylor Swift Eras Dance Party
$13
If you shook it off on Friday night and you’re not quite done by Saturday afternoon, Higher Ground is offering up yet another Taylor Swift dance party this weekend. This daytime event will be from noon until 6 pm. It will include a Taylor Swift-themed photo booth, themed cocktails, themed decor, merch for purchase, and of course, all of Taylor’s hits — from her earliest songs to her latest chart-toppers. Organizers advise getting tickets ahead of time, as the event is expected to sell out.
Empire Presents: The Bieber Party: Justin Bieber Night
Starting at $20.81 including fees
It’s not too late to say sorry —or to buy tickets — to Empire’s Justin Beiber Night. This DJ party is another one that is touring the nation and making a one-time stop in Austin. Expect to sing and dance to all of Bieber’s most popular songs. This show is open to Beliebers 18 and up, and doors open at 8 pm.
Monday, July 15 (and every Monday)
Monday Night Dance Party with the Nightowls
$5
Every Monday night at the Far Out Lounge you can start your week off dancing to the Nightowls, Austin’s favorite 10-piece party band. They’ll play a mix of hits from throughout the decades and it’ll feel like a nonstop mashup of your favorite dance songs — all live. More information about the band is available at wearethenightowls.com. Doors for this event are at 7 pm, and visitors should note, parking at the Farout Lounge is limited. Tickets available online or at the door.
Thursday, July 18 (and every Thursday)
Country Dance Night With Tara Bianco
$5
If your ideal dance party is a little more country than it is club, you might be into this event. Every Thursday night, Buck’s Backyard in Buda has a country dance night. Starting at 7:30 pm, there is an intermediate-to-advanced line dancing lesson, and then at 8 pm, a beginner line dancing lesson. Both are taught by professional country dancer Tara Bianco. At 8:30 pm, the dance floor opens up to social dance until close. Of course, there are discounts on all Texas beers and liquors for this country dance party.
Friday, July 19
Ladies Night: 70’s and 80’s Disco, Funk, & Soul
$10 for men, free for women after 9 pm
For a dance party that is a little less themed and a little more disco, head to Sahara Lounge. DJ ZAPOT and DJ Juan Lo will be spinning dance floor hits from the 70s and 80s all night. Doors will be at 7 pm, but starting at 9 pm entry for ladies is free. The musical act before Ladies Night officially kicks off is still TBA. There will be a full bar, cocktail menu, and Antonio’s Snack Shack food trailer available on the patio.
She Dance At Club Hanovers In Pflugerville
Free entry, tables starting at $10 for two seats
Hanovers Draught Haus has been a historical staple of downtown Pflugerville since the early 1900s. These days it’s a sports bar featuring sand volleyball courts by day and a music venue by night. Coming up soon, Hanovers will be hosting “She Dance,” an LGTBQ ladies’ dance night. From the event page, “meet some new friends or [be] on the prowl for the next ‘potential.’” DJ Dino will be mixing the tunes and playing your requests.
Friday, July 26
Club XCX: A Bratty Dance Night
Starting at $19.64 including fees
Dance party touring group What the Dance, is making a one-time stop at Austin’s Spiderhouse Ballroom for a dance party celebrating Charli XCX’s new album, Brat. This 18-and-up dance party will feature music from ACRA, Slayyyter, Shygirl, SOPHIE, and of course, Charli XCX, for an energetic night of hyperpop. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Empire Presents: Shrek Rave In the Garage
$32.15 including fees
You read that correctly; There will be a Shrek-themed rave at Empire Control Room. The Shrek Rave is an annual event held across North America and the U.K. It’s a dance night filled with remixes of your favorite Shrek songs. You can expect to see tons of Shrek and Fairy Tail-themed costumes, an onion-eating contest, dance offs, and a real life version of Shrek’s Far, Far Away Idol, where guests can sing songs dressed as Shrek characters. As the event planners say, “It’s dumb; just come have fun.” Tickets are available via Empire.
Saturday, August 3
A Very 90s Throwback Party!
No cover
Entry is free for this night of live nostalgic 90s hits at The Highball. What you can expect: singing and dancing along to songs from Third Eye Blind, Backstreet boys, Weezer, Sublime, NSYNC, Spice Girls, Sugar Ray, Britney, and more. All music will be played live by Zoodust: ‘90s Party Band. Event organizers suggest feeding your Tamagotchi before you get to the event.
Friday, September 6
Empire Presents: Broadway Rave
$25.97 including fees
This event isn’t until September, but you may want to go ahead and mark your calendars. It’s a Broadway Rave, a dance party celebrating the best show tunes and songs from musical theater. Of course, costumes are strongly encouraged at this touring show, and the website hints that surprise Broadway guests may show up at events. Tickets are available via Empire Control Room.