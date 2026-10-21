Concert News
Alt-rock trio Ben Folds Five to stop in Austin on first tour in 15 years
Alternative rock band Ben Folds Five is returning to the stage for the first time in 15 years in 2027, including a stop at ACL Live at The Moody Theater on Tuesday, April 20.
Only a handful of tour dates have been announced so far, starting April 12 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and ending April 24 in Birmingham, Alabama. In that two-week stretch, the band will also appear in two other Texas cities: Houston on the 21st and Irving on the 22nd.
Ben Folds Five started in 1993, and all the members in the current trio are original members: pianist Ben Folds, bassist Robert Sledge, drummer Darren Jessee. Their debut record, Whatever and Ever Amen, came out in 1997, making this a 20th anniversary tour. The band split up in 2013.
Tickets for the dates announced so far will go on sale Friday, October 23, at 10 am via officialbenfoldsfive.com.
First announced tour dates for Ben Folds Five in 2027
APRIL
12 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
13 – Chattanooga, TN – Tivoli Theatre
15 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
16 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater
17 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound
20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
21 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
22 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
24 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company