As December drifts into Austin, it brings its usual mix of twinkling lights, wild weather mood swings, and Austinites' staunch determination to be merry, whether it's 80 or 50 degrees outside.
All around the city, holiday events are already beginning, from classics like The Nutcracker to newer traditions like the Holiday Hootenanny music festival. With so many to choose from, it can be tough to navigate your holiday event calendar. So we've decided to narrow it down to a few (okay, more than 20) of our favorites, from Christmas to Kwanzaa and everything in between.
Blue Genie Art Bazaar
November 14 to December 24, 6100 Airport Blvd.
At Blue Genie, guests can browse work by more than 200 local and regional artists offering handmade art, accessories, home goods, and gourmet snacks — perfect for holiday gift-shopping. Open daily 10 am to 10 pm, and 10 am to 6 pm on Christmas Eve.
A Christmas Carol at Zach Theater
November 19 to January 3, 202 S. Lamar Blvd.
Every year, Zach Theater puts on A Christmas Carol, but this year the website says the production will be "bigger, bolder, and full of fresh surprises!"
Miracle on 5th Street
November 21 to December 28, 307 W. 5th St.
This festive pop-up cocktail bar at the Eleanor Hotel transforms the space into a holiday wonderland. Christmas decor and seasonal drinks make for a fun holiday night out in Austin.
Ice Rodeo at the Four Seasons
November 21 to January 4, 98 San Jacinto Blvd.
The Four Seasons Hotel turns into a winter wonderland for the holidays, with an ice skating rink, private cabins, holiday tea time, and more.
Mozart’s Festival of Lights
November 22 to January 3, 3825 Lake Austin Blvd.
Mozart's Festival of Lights seems to get bigger and more extravagant each year, and this year is no exception. Guests can enjoy a lights show, a holiday market, tons of holiday treats and hot drinks, private igloo rentals, and light-up boat rides.
Peppermint Parkway
November 21 to December 28, Circuit of the Americas (9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd.)
This annual holiday attraction features a walk-through wonderland of lights, a festive “Christmas village,” amusement-style rides, games, and chances to take photos with Santa.
The 37th Street Lights are a weird Austin tradition dating back some 40 years. Photo from 37th Street Lights Facebook
37th Street Lights
Most of December, between Guadalupe and Home St. on 37th
This weird Old Austin tradition is back for its 40-somethingth year in a row. Unlike most holiday events, this one is a completely volunteer-run neighborhood display of quirky lights, so there is no "official" start date, but once the lights are up and ready, expect the streets to be pretty packed after sunset every night through Christmas.
Holiday Movies at The Paramount
December 3-16, 713 Congress Ave.
Catch holiday movie classics like Charlie Brown, White Christmas, and yes, Die Hard, at the Paramount Theater from December 3-16.
Get Lit!: Hanukkah Pop‑Up at Kitty Cohen’s
December 3-30, 2211 Webberville Rd., No. 3548
This Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar features festive décor, themed cocktails (like “Latke Punch” or “Oy-Fashioned”), and special food pop-ups.
Bee Cave Holiday Market
Fridays and Saturdays, December 5-20, Hill Country Galleria (12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave)
This market at the Hill Country Galleria has tons of handmade goods from local makers, plus an ice-skating rink, face painting, food vendors, and photos with Santa for kids of all ages.
Budafest
December 5-7, Downtown Buda
This free three-day festival takes over downtown Buda with a tree-lighting ceremony, a festive holiday parade, fireworks, vendors, carnival rides, and photos with Santa.
Light Up the Lake
December 5-6, Old Settlers Park (3300 E Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock)
This cheerful two-night festival just north of Austin includes giant balloons over the lake, a light show, holiday displays, live music, family activities, festive food, and holiday crafts.
Ballet Austin: The Nutcracker
December 5-23, 501 W. 3rd St.
This beloved holiday ballet is now in its 63rd year. It's as much a holiday tradition in Austin as is spinning under the Zilker Tree until you're nauseous.
Dog Pictures with The Grinch
December 6, 537 Woodward St.
Austin Dogtown is hosting a "dog photos with the Grinch" event on Saturday, December 6, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. All proceeds go to the wonderful volunteer organization TRAPRS, which rescues lost and stray pets.
A crafts station from last year's Downtown Holiday Stroll. Photo by Marina Wanders
Downtown Holiday Stroll
December 6, Congress Ave. between 10th and 11th
This 31st annual Holiday Sing-Along and Stroll will feature all things Christmas, from 5-8 pm. That includes live music, Christmas carols, the lighting of the Capitol tree, and of course, photos with Santa Claus. This event is free and dog-friendly.
German‑Texan Christmas Market
December 6, 507 E. 10th St.
Located at the German Free School, this one-day market features traditional German holiday crafts, decorations, ornaments, German baked goods, and festive music — a nice cultural spin on the season’s many market options.
BookPeople Presents: Joy Preble - Lost and Found Hanukkah
December 13, 603 N. Lamar Blvd.
Austin is invited to celebrate Hanukkah with a special story time at 10:30 am. Author Joy Preble will read from her book Lost and Found Hanukkah, followed by a signing.
Holiday Hootenanny at Radio East
December 13, 3504 Montopolis Dr.
Holiday Hootenanny is an all-ages "choose your own adventure" sort of event. It starts at 2 pm and goes until midnight, so show up for the early vendor market or late for the midnight karaoke hosted by local band J'Cuuzi. There are also activities like ornament decorating and a Raw Paw screen-print merch pop-up, plus holiday food and drinks, and more.
Shannon and the Clams are among many artists performing at the 10-hour-long Holiday Hootenanny. Photo courtesy of Holiday Hootenanny
Armadillo Christmas Bazaar
December 13-21, 900 Barton Springs Rd.
This nearly 50-year-old Austin holiday tradition brings together 200-plus artists selling fine art, handmade gifts, jewelry, ceramics, home goods, and more, all under one roof. Plus, there's festive live music, food, and drinks.
Temple Beth Shalom Chanukah Celebration: Light, Latkes & Community
December 14, 7300 Hart Ln.
Temple Beth Shalom invites members and non-members to celebrate Chanukah from 4-5:30 pm. This event features a latke bar with plenty of toppings, crafts for kids, a PJ-Library toddler zone, singing by the kids’ choir, and a community candle-lighting to mark the first night of Hanukkah.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Moody Center
December 18, 2001 Robert Dedman Dr.
If you haven't experienced the crazy metal-meets-Christmas-meets-light show extravaganza that is a Trans-Siberian Orchestra Christmas concert, it might be the year to do so.
Kwanzaa Storytime at BookPeople
December 24, 603 N. Lamar Blvd.
Austin isn't exactly crawling with Kwanzaa events like it is Christmas ones, but on December 24 from 10:30 am to 11 am, BookPeople is hosting a free, family-friendly story time focused on this holiday's traditions and meanings.
Celebrate Christmas Year-Round at Lala's
Any day of the year, 2207 Justin Ln. and 3008 Davis Ln., #101
In case you miss the boat on all of these holiday festivities, you can show up at either of Lala's locations to celebrate Christmas year-round.
Interior of the original Lala's Little Nugget, decorated for Christmas year-round. Courtesy of FBR Management