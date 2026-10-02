Concert News
Austin country artist Dylan Gossett plays hometown show on new tour leg
Singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett, one of Austin's most prominent rising stars in music, is setting out on a U.S. headline tour set with a stop here in his hometown. Gossett will play the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on May 13, 2027.
The U.S. dates have been added to an existing U.S. and international tour called The Ramblin' Tour. New dates start March 25 in Charleston, South Carolina, and end May 21 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In addition to Austin, Gossett is playing at Bayou Music Center in Houston on May 14 and Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth on May 15. Two Texas dates earlier in the tour were already announced, and both are festivals: Farmer's Fest in College Station on October 16 and Silobration in Waco on October 24.
Gossett is known for a gentle country-Americana sound and also works as a producer. His most recent album, a sophomore effort called Ramblin', came out September 25. A press release frames the project as Gossett's return to Austin after touring the world, "with a renewed perspective on love, relationships, and the place that shaped him."
On some of his recent tours, he opened for Mumford & Sons and the Red Clay Strays, and he's currently co-headlining with Charles Wesley Godwin through the end of October.
Tickets to The Ramblin' Tour will be on presale starting Monday, October 5, at 10 am. Then a Citi presale starts at noon the same day. Other presales will lead into the general on-sale Tuesday, October 6, at 10 am.
Newly announced dates on The Ramblin’ Tour:
March 25 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall ~
March 26 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues ~
March 27 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore - Main Hall ~
March 30 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal ~
March 31 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory ~
April 2 - Fayetteville, AR - Ozark Music Hall ~
April 3 - Memphis, TN - Satellite Music Hall ~
April 4 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company ~
April 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark ~
April 7 - Baltimore, MD - The Paramount Baltimore ~
April 8 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! ~
April 10 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore ~
April 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe ~
April 23 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach *FESTIVAL
May 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre -
May 6 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee -
May 7 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater -
May 8 - Omaha, NE - The Astro -
May 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
May 14 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
May 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob’s Texas
May 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
May 21 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom
^ with Charles Wesley Godwin
* with Buffalo Traffic Jam and The Jack Wharff Band
+ with Noah Rinker
~ with Leon Majcen
- with Clay Street Unit