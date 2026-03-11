Music Notes
10 free music showcases anyone can get into for SXSW 2026
South by Southwest (SXSW) has arrived and that means … actually, what does it mean these days? Not too long ago this would have been a silly question, as it was entirely and unequivocally music, but that’s fallen to the side as the festival’s interactive and film elements have taken precedence.
This isn’t to say the music has died, so to speak. But the reality is that over the last few years, this portion of the fest has continued to feel minuscule compared to when Prince playing La Zona Rosa or Lady Gaga performing in a giant Doritos machine felt commonplace.
Toss this in with the Austin Convention Center’s renovation — which further shifts music into the shadows — and it’s easy to wonder if it’s still worth getting out for. Well, the good news is that it is, but it certainly depends on what you’re looking for.
Gone are the days of pure spectacle at every corner of the city, but if your goal is to support local bands and businesses and to simply participate in a longtime Austin tradition, then the opportunities are still there.
See below for 10 free day parties (with local and touring bands alike) that can help you hold onto that SXSW feeling.
South By San José – March 12-14
South By San José returns for its 27th year in the shared parking lot between Hotel San José and Jo’s Coffee. This all-ages and entirely free event offers the chance to see a big variety of artists, including the Charlie Sexton Quartet, Devotchka, Tune-Yards, Horsepower, Daiistar, and lots more. You can also expect plenty of local vendors. The start time each day is noon.
Waterloo Records – March 12-18
Waterloo Records may be in a new location, but their tradition of throwing noteworthy day parties continues on in 2026. Starting at 1 pm each day, swing by to see performances from Blk Odyssy, Redbud, Grace Sorenson, The Animeros, and others. These shows are all free.
SXYJ at Yellow Jacket Social Club – March 13-15
Yellow Jacket Social Club will host a series of day parties in their parking lot. The lineup features some buzzy regional acts such as Night Ritualz, On Being An Angel, Nihilistic Rider, and Mugger, plus there are some special guests that have yet to be revealed. This is a free show.
101X at Inn Cahoots – March 13-15
101X will be anchored at Inn Cahoots, conducting interviews with the All-American Rejects, Switchfoot, and others. Plus, there will be performances from Gran Moreno, Inoha, Chancla Fight Club, and more. Start times vary per day. See here for the full schedule. These day hangs are free.
KUTX at Rivian – March 13-15
Rivian (down at 208 S. Congress) will host KUTX 2-5 pm each day. The lineups feature Lew Apollo, Bayonne, The Point, Annabelle Chairlegs, and others. These shows are free, but note that priority entrance goes to badges and wristbands.
Kerrville Folk Festival at Radio South – March 14
If you’re looking to get off the beaten path, Kerrville Folk Festival will be putting on a day party at Radio South this Saturday, March 14. The lineup for this free show features Next of Kin, The Tiarras, Danny Malone, Anthony Da Costa, and Emilie Clepper. Doors are at noon.
Peelander-Z Fest at Zilker Brewing – March 15
Punk rock vets Peelander-Z, who recently were able to recover their stolen van, will put on their annual day party at Zilker Brewing from noon to 6 pm, with a lineup that also features CorMae, Snailmate, Grrrl Gang, and more. If you’re one of the first 100 to arrive, you’ll receive a free tote bag designed by Peelander Yellow.
Marshall at the Mohawk – March 16
Marshall will hold its annual day party at The Mohawk from 11:30 am to 6 pm. The lineup here is a big one that includes the likes of Water From Your Eyes, This Is Lorelei, Rocket, Almost Heaven, and others. There will also be limited edition merch from FSG, plus pop-up shops, free popsicles, and lots more. This is a free show, but priority entrance will go to badges and wristbands. You can RSVP here.
Side One Track One vs Austin Town Hall at Hotel Vegas & Volstead – March 16
The annual showdown of two local music blogs, Side One Track One — founded by the writer of this article, John Laird — and Austin Town Hall, will take place at Hotel Vegas and Volstad. This free show, which will run from 2-7 pm, is an all-Austin artist affair that will feature the likes of Grocery Bag, Hikes, Club Coma, Bruce, Nervous, Glaze, and more.
Unofficial Closing Party at Brushy Street Commons – March 18
Skip out of work and head to Brushy Street Commons on Wednesday to get in on one final day party. Alex Maas (of The Black Angels) and his band will headline, and they’ll be joined by HaHa Laughing, Meg Elsier, Willoh, and a yet-to-be-named special guest. Doors are at noon for this free show.