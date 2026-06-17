HISTORIC ROOTS
12 places to celebrate Juneteenth in Austin this weekend
Juneteenth celebrations stretch across the Austin area this weekend, with events that commemorate the history of emancipation and celebrate Black history, culture, and community. From the city's signature parade in East Austin to film screenings, museum programs, live music, and comedy shows, here's where to mark the holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston and announced that enslaved people in Texas were free. After decades of advocacy by Fort Worth activist Opal Lee, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.
Opal Lee at the portrait unveiling. Photo courtesy of National Juneteenth Museum
Central Texas will celebrate Juneteenth in a variety of ways:
George Washington Carver Museum's Juneteenth programming
Thursday-Saturday, June 18-20 | Various times
The George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center anchors several days of programming exploring the meaning of Juneteenth through art, history and community. Highlights include Thursday's Free Your Mind Symposium with artist Hakeem Adewumi, Friday's Juneteenth Fun Run, the Central Texas Juneteenth Parade, and an Independent Filmmaker Showcase. It wraps up Saturday with the Carver Kickback: Juneteenth Edition, featuring barbecue, live music, local vendors and family activities. Most events are free, with registration encouraged for select programs.
Central Texas Juneteenth Parade & Festival
Friday, June 19 | 10 am to 10 pm
Austin's signature Juneteenth celebration begins with the annual Central Texas Juneteenth Parade, stepping off at 10 am from East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Leona Street before making its way to Rosewood Neighborhood Park. Hosted by the Greater East Austin Youth Association, the day-long celebration also includes an early-morning run and continues throughout the day with live entertainment, food vendors, community organizations, family activities, and a fireworks finale, making it one of Central Texas's longest-running Juneteenth traditions. Admission is free.
Those who'd rather watch the parade than walk it can head to Future Front's Juneteenth Parade Watch, where the nonprofit will host a free community gathering along the parade route on East 12th Street. The event features food pop-ups from Chef Grace Aguilar of Five O Four and Aaron Johnson of Taste & Trace, plus conversations with Six Square, Austin's Black cultural heritage district, about artist Chris Rogers' "We Rise" mural and the history of East Austin. Admission is free.
The "We Rise" mural by Austin artist Chris Rogers celebrates generations of Black artists, musicians, activists and cultural icons.We Rise Mural/Chris Rogers website
Together Vol. 6: A Juneteenth Boogie
Friday, June 19 | 7-11 pm
Fans of KUTX's The Groove Temple can celebrate Juneteenth with the station's sixth annual Together event at Central Machine Works Brewery & Beer Hall. The Groove Temple, hosted by Queen Deelah and Joe B, has become a destination for R&B, soul, and hip-hop on Austin radio, and the celebration brings that spirit to the stage with a DJ set by DJ Tigre and performances by AllisianaMiché, StormShadow and OGJINXD. Admission is free.
A Very Juneteenth Comedy Jam
Friday, June 19 | 8 pm and 10 pm
Austin comedian Michael Park brings together a lineup of Black comedians for two performances at the Velveeta Room, offering a night of stand-up comedy celebrating Juneteenth. Tickets (currently $22.25) are available online.
The Function: A Juneteenth Soirée
Friday, June 19 | 8 pm to midnight
Hosted by Where Y'all At Though?! and Water Your Plants, the third annual soirée transforms the Cambria Hotel Austin Downtown into an evening of music, dancing, and community celebrating Juneteenth. Available tickets are $33.99.
Black Auteur Film Festival
Saturday, June 20 | 2-8 pm
The Austin Film Society hosts the third annual Black Auteur Film Festival at AFS Cinema, showcasing short films by Black Texas filmmakers. Festival founders Alex Chew and Ryan Darbonne created the event to elevate Black voices in film, and this year's festival includes a conversation with Jason Perez, director of High Horse: The Black Cowboy, executive produced by Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, plus a networking mixer following the screenings. Tickets, which include student discounts, are available at the festival website, and the event will also include an afterparty.
Round Rock Juneteenth Festival
Saturday, June 20 | 4-11:30 pm
The 20th annual Round Rock Juneteenth Festival takes over Yonders Point at Old Settlers Park with a lineup headlined by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc. The free festival also features DJ Spinderella, zydeco star Keith Frank, Dat Boy Play, barbecue cook-offs, cultural exhibits, and family activities, making it one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in Central Texas outside Austin. Admission is free; parking is $10 cash.
Neill-Cochran House Museum Juneteenth Celebration
Sunday, June 21 | Noon to 4 pm
The Neill-Cochran House Museum closes out the weekend with an afternoon that pairs history with some of Austin's best food and music. James Beard Award-nominated pitmaster Damien Brockway of Distant Relatives will serve barbecue while Christopher D. Spivey & Co. and the Jeremy George Quintet perform throughout the day. Visitors can also tour the museum's preserved slave quarters, among the last publicly accessible slave dwellings in Austin, and explore the site's connection to slavery and emancipation. Supported by a broad coalition of community partners and sponsors, admission, lunch and refreshments are free.
More celebrations around Central Texas
Communities throughout the region are also marking Juneteenth. Leander hosts a Juneteenth Block Party at Robin Bledsoe Park with live music by the Soulful Soundz Party Band, food trucks and family activities, while Kyle will hold a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony and community celebration hosted by the Kyle Area Senior Zone. San Marcos will host various events, including a Juneteenth BBQ Cookoff. Check each community's website for schedules and additional details.