Concert News
KPop Demon Hunters concert experience comes to Texas for 2 nights
KPop Demon Hunters superfans will have another way to enjoy the popular Netflix animated musical movie in Texas — but those in Austin have to hit the road. The KPOP Demon Hunters Golden World Tour is going to the American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 20 and 21, 2027.
The "next-generation K-pop concert experience" will feature the Huntr/x characters — Rumi, Mira and Zoey — interacting with the audience through cutting-edge performance innovations that bring the K-pop girl group to life like never before.
The tour will travel to 19 cities in the United States and Canada over the course of two months, starting in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 5. Most cities will have at least two performances, and Dallas is the only Texas city on the list.
Following North America, the tour will go to the U.K. and Europe, with dates in Asia Pacific and Latin America to be announced.
Every fan in attendance will play a part in the KPOP Demon Hunters show, as the production immerses them in storytelling with live-action stunts and performers, music and choreography, and special performances.
Fans will get to interact with the animated demon-fighting trio, sing and dance along to the film’s chart-topping soundtrack, and even help Huntr/x seal the Honmoon.
The experience will also feature appearances by characters such as Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger.
The tour announcement comes on the heels of the new KPOP Demon Hunters experience opening at Netflix House at Galleria Dallas.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 20, at 10 am.
There will also be a Mastercard presale beginning on Wednesday, November 18, at 10 am, and the For the Fans Presale that begins on Thursday, November 19, at 10 am.
KPOP Demon Hunters Golden World Tour Dates
- Sat. Jun 5, 2027: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD (two performances)
- Sat. Jun 12, 2027: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ (two performances)
- Wed. Jun 16, 2027: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH
- Sat. Jun 19, 2027: United Center, Chicago, IL (two performances)
- Wed. Jun 23, 2027: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
- Sat. Jun 26, 2027: TD Coliseum, Hamilton, ON (two performances)
- Tue. Jun 29, 2027: UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY
- Wed. Jun 30, 2027: UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY
- Sat. Jul 3, 2027: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA (two performances)
- Wed. Jul 7, 2027: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
- Sat. Jul 10, 2027: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA (two performances)
- Wed. Jul 14, 2027: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL
- Sat. Jul 17, 2027: Kia Center, Orlando, FL (two performances)
- Tue. Jul 20, 2027: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
- Wed. Jul 21, 2027: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
- Sat. Jul 24, 2027: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ (two performances)
- Fri, Jul 30, 2027: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
- Sat. Jul 31, 2027: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA (two performances)
- Wed. Aug 4, 2027: Toyota Arena, Ontario, CA
- Sat. Aug 7, 2027: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV (two performances)
- Tue. Aug 10, 2027: Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA
- Wed. Aug 11, 2027: Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA
- Sat. Aug 14, 2027: Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA (two performances)